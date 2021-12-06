Programming Leftovers
1.58.0 pre-release testing | Inside Rust Blog
The 1.58.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, January 13th. Release notes can be found here.
Display disk partition sizes Using awk, grep
8 surprising things I learned about Python in 2021 | Opensource.com
Python has long been one of the most popular programming languages, but that doesn't mean there's nothing new to learn. This list of Opensource.com's most-read articles about Python is an excellent place to start.
JavaScript developer screws over own popular npm packages • The Register
Two popular open-source packages were recently sabotaged with mischievous commits, creating confusion among those using the software and exacerbating concerns about the fragility of the open-source software supply chain.
The npm packages, faker.js and colors.js, were not hijacked by outsiders, as has been known to happen; rather their creator added code to the software libraries that made them malfunction.
Three days ago, developer Marak Squires added a "new American flag module" to colors.js, a module to simplify printing colored text in the developer console. The new code printed the word "LIBERTY" multiple times and an ASCII-flag to the developer console and went into an endless loop.
Six days ago, faker.js, used for generating fake data for API testing, also received an unexpected update: it removed the code, added the commit message "endgame," and replaced the ReadMe file with the question, "What really happened with Aaron Swartz?"
Qbs 1.21 released
The Qbs build tool version 1.21.0 is available.
Qbs is a community-driven language-agnostic build automation system. It is fast and offers an easy-to-learn language based upon QML.
hello - GNU greeting package - News: hello-2.11 released
I’m delighted to announce a new release of GNU hello. This version has many minor fixes and improvements made in the last eight years.
The 10 Best IDEs for Java
Java is a leading programming language and a computing platform in the development world. Its first inception was in 1995 by Sun Microsystem and later acquired by Oracle Corporation. So as you know, Java is one of the first programming languages that many learned because of its popularity levels. It is a high-level, object-oriented, and class-based language designed to be an all-around general-purpose language. This language permits developers to “write once, run anywhere,” which means that after compiling a code in Java, it can run anywhere- Hence, Java is supported without needing to recompile. It is nothing different from the C and C++ programming language syntax if you don’t comprehend its syntax. To implement Java programming language, you need particular environments to develop codes and apps. So here comes the starring role of Java Integrated Development Environment (Java IDE). This (IDE) was felt as developers encountered issues day in day out while coding huge apps and resolved out to find a solution. Typically, huge apps have lots of classes and files, and as such, it gets challenging to debug them. But with the help of an IDE, proper project management can be maintained as it offers hints on code completion and syntax errors. The integrated Development Environment (IDE) is typically a software app that gives developers a platform with numerous features to formulate computer-based apps, tools, web pages, services, etc.
Audiocasts/Show: GNU/Linux Distros, Linux Mint 20.3 XFCE, and More
