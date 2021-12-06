Audiocasts/Show: GNU/Linux Distros, Linux Mint 20.3 XFCE, and More
-
Hey, DT! Which Distro Should I Use? Which Music Player? - Invidious
On this edition of HEY DT: 0:00 Intro 0:18 Looks like you are feeling much better. I hope are doing well. 1:33 You can use the 'count' command in the fish shell for the same result as 'wc -l'. 2:56 When addressing Windows users, you use terms like 'distro', 'desktop environment' etc. That is a mistake... 6:57 I think it could be useful to add a short sound every time you make a mistake. 9:40 What linux version do you recommend I use?
-
JavaScript Dev Corrupts Popular NPM Library - Invidious
It seems like Javascript developers never learn recently the developer of both Colors JS and Faker JS decided to go rogue and completely destroy these projects causing panic among developers.
-
Linux Mint 20.3 XFCE Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3, the XFCES edition.
-
Linux Mint 20.3 XFCE
Today we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3, XFCE edition. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4 (but you can easily upgrade it to 5.13), XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
-
There is only ONE way in which Linux should copy Windows - Invidious
-
Road Trip Memories | Jupiter Extras 80
During our summer road trip to Denver we had the microphone's recording and captured some great moments.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 409 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
hello - GNU greeting package - News: hello-2.11 released
I’m delighted to announce a new release of GNU hello. This version has many minor fixes and improvements made in the last eight years.
today's howtos
The 10 Best IDEs for Java
Java is a leading programming language and a computing platform in the development world. Its first inception was in 1995 by Sun Microsystem and later acquired by Oracle Corporation. So as you know, Java is one of the first programming languages that many learned because of its popularity levels. It is a high-level, object-oriented, and class-based language designed to be an all-around general-purpose language. This language permits developers to “write once, run anywhere,” which means that after compiling a code in Java, it can run anywhere- Hence, Java is supported without needing to recompile. It is nothing different from the C and C++ programming language syntax if you don’t comprehend its syntax. To implement Java programming language, you need particular environments to develop codes and apps. So here comes the starring role of Java Integrated Development Environment (Java IDE). This (IDE) was felt as developers encountered issues day in day out while coding huge apps and resolved out to find a solution. Typically, huge apps have lots of classes and files, and as such, it gets challenging to debug them. But with the help of an IDE, proper project management can be maintained as it offers hints on code completion and syntax errors. The integrated Development Environment (IDE) is typically a software app that gives developers a platform with numerous features to formulate computer-based apps, tools, web pages, services, etc.
Audiocasts/Show: GNU/Linux Distros, Linux Mint 20.3 XFCE, and More
Recent comments
7 min 59 sec ago
11 min 27 sec ago
32 min 14 sec ago
1 hour 23 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 32 min ago