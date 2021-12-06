Plasma 5.24 Wallpaper: "Wavy McWallpaperface"
After two tremendously fun livestreams the Plasma 5.24 wallpaper is all wrapped up. With this particular image we had a lot of fun using new techniques to create this wallpaper, and the entire process was a fun adventure. To download the wallpaper it’s available on OpenDesktop and GetHowNewStuff if you’re a Plasma user.
The wallpaper was first sketched in the Krita painting application. Up until this point wallpapers I authored used a fairly inflexible technique of creating a polygon grid and manipulating it, but this new shape would require new techniques.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 163 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
BeOS rebuild Haiku has a new feature that runs Windows apps
The Haiku operating system has an experimental new feature, WINE. Originally a Linux subsystem, WINE can run unmodified Windows programs on other operating systems. Edward FitzGerald translated only 158 of the more than 1,200 quatrains attributed to the Persian Astronomer-Poet Omar Khayyám so there are probably more experimental operating systems out there than there are of Omar's rubāʿiyāt in English. Very, very few such OSes ever amount to much – a few demos, some sketchy code on GitHub, and that's the end. Haiku is different. An open-source reimplementation of former Apple exec Jean-Louis Gassée's BeOS, the project started in 2001 and took until 2018 to make it to its first beta version. But since then, the pace has picked up a little, with Beta 2 in 2020 and Beta 3 in 2021. Partly this is because Haiku didn't start completely from scratch. The project began right after Palm bought Be and cancelled BeOS. Haiku uses some of the original code and its GUI is notably based on BeOS's Tracker and Deskbar, which Be released as open source in 2000 – when BeOS was already at version 5 and a decade old. In fact, that year your correspondent reviewed it. I was impressed:
IBM/Red Hat: Fedora 'Community' and CentOS Board
Tails 4.26 is out\
Add a shortcut to open the Tor Connection assistant when starting Tor Browser if Tails is not connected to the Tor network yet.
WordPress 5.9 RC 2
The second Release Candidate (RC2) for WordPress 5.9 is now available! “Release Candidate” means the new version of the software is ready for release. It helps the community check that nothing is missed, given the thousands of plugins and themes and differences in how millions of people use the software. Thank you to everyone who has contributed thus far towards testing and filing bugs to help make WordPress 5.9 a great release. WordPress 5.9 is slated for release in just two weeks on January 25, 2022. There’s still time to help! Since RC1 was released, six bugs have been found and fixed. There were 13 bug fixes backported from Gutenberg.
Recent comments
6 min 18 sec ago
9 min 50 sec ago
5 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago