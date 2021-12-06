today's howtos
How to Install Apache Maven on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8
Maven is a popular open source build tool for used primarily for Java projects, designed to take much of the hard work out of the build process. Maven can also be used to build and manage projects written in C#, Ruby, Scala, and other languages. Maven uses a declarative approach, where the project structure and contents are described, rather then the task-based approach used in Ant or in traditional make files, for example. The Maven project is hosted by the Apache Software Foundation, where it was formerly part of the Jakarta Project.
In this guide, we will learn how to install Apache Maven on a Rocky Linux 8 server. This guide will also work for other RHEL 8 based systems like Alma Linux and Oracle Linux 8.
How to Install NodeJS and NPM on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8
Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, back-end JavaScript runtime environment that runs on the V8 engine and executes JavaScript code outside a web browser. Node. js is primarily used for non-blocking, event-driven servers, due to its single-threaded nature. It’s used for traditional web sites and back-end API services, but was designed with real-time, push-based architectures in mind. Node.js can be used both on the frontend and the backend.
NPM(Node Package Manager) is the default package manager for Node.js and also the largest repository for open-source Node.js packages.
In this tutorial we will learn how to install Node.js and npm on Rocky Linux 8 but it also works on other RHEL 8 based distributions.
How To Update and Maintain Separate Git Branches – CloudSavvy IT
One of Git’s core features is the ability to make multiple versions of your project. Often, these are used for short-term forks called “feature branches,” which get merged into master. However, sometimes it is necessary to have truly separate branches, which makes it harder to keep them in sync.
How to Install Apache (HTTPD) on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features.
In the tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Apache (HTTPD) on Fedora 35 Workstation or Server with a free TLS/SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt.
How to Install Oracle JDK 17 (Java 17 LTS) on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
JDK 17 (JDK 17) has brought forward new language enhancements, updates to the libraries, support for new Apple computers, removals and deprecations of legacy features, and work to ensure Java code written today will continue working without change in future JDK versions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Oracle Java 17 (JDK 17) on Linux Mint 20.
For users wishing to install the OpenJDK 17 version, please see the tutorial How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Linux Mint 20.
How to use Thunderbolt 3 and 4 on CentOS - ByteXD
The Thunderbolt hardware interface is a relatively new technology launched in 2011 by Apple and Intel. It’s an external hardware interface to connect your external peripheral devices to your laptop/ Desktop. Thunderbolt 1 and 2 used a Mini DisplayPort (MDP) connector illustrated in the image below. However, only a few laptop models and Macbooks shipped their products with the Thunderbolt 1/ 2 interface by this time. The main reason was that for laptop brands to use the interface on their products, they had to pay high copyright fees to Intel.
Set up a build system with CMake and VSCodium | Opensource.com
This article is part of a series about open source DevOps tools for C/C++ development. If you build up your project from the beginning on a powerful toolchain, you will benefit from a faster and safer development. Aside from that, it will be easier for you to get others involved in your project. In this article, I will prepare a C/C++ build system based on CMake and VSCodium. As usual, the related example code is available on GitHub.
How to Change Your User Password In Linux - buildVirtual
It’s a quick and easy process to change a user password on a system using the Linux Operating System. That is, it’s straight forward if you know the commands, which might not be obvious if your background is with other operating systems such as Microsoft Windows. This article shows how to change your user password on a Linux system.
As there are many Linux distributions, with different desktop environments with can look and feel differently, this guide focuses on how to change your password from a shell prompt. The steps below will work from a shell session within a desktop session, or when connecting remotely using SSH, and will cover how to change your Linux password or reset your or another user password.
How to migrate your Java applications to Red Hat OpenShift | Red Hat Developer
The article Why you should migrate your Java workloads to OpenShift described the benefits of moving a Java application to Red Hat OpenShift, and the tools that help in this effort. Now we'll walk through how to actually do the migration.
For this exercise, we're going to use the Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) getting-started kitchen-sink application, but with some modifications to use MySQL as the database. You can find the source code in the eap-quickstarts GitHub repository.
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Cisco Webex
Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology corporation that focuses on networking hardware and software. It has over 75,000 employees with its headquarters in San Jose, California. Cisco has been participating in open source development for almost 30 years including founding projects like OpenDaylight, FD.io, VPP, PNDA, SNAS, and OpenH264, and contributing to projects like OPNFV, Kubernetes, OpenStack, Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Maven, and many others.
How to build an open source metaverse
Like web servers on the internet, you need VR servers. But worry not, I wrote one, and an article about it was published right here about a year ago. Then, of course, you need VR-enabled web browsers, but web browsers already do support video/audio streaming (WebRTC) and VR and AR both (WebXR). Furthermore, you need a bunch of 3D content, preferably in open source standard glTF format. And luckily, Sketchfab hosts 500,000+ free 3D models, published under Creative Commons licenses by a huge number of authors. Sketchfab isn't the only company doing that, but they provide REST API to search and download any of these models. Being in VR for quite a while now, I can tell you first hand what I miss the most: The keyboard! I write code on the keyboard, but it disappears when I put on my VR goggles. You can imagine how disruptive taking VR gear off and on is. And not just that, I need to see my code in VR. And then why stop there? Why wouldn't I see every application in VR? Many people are using two or more displays. In VR, arrange windows wherever you look. That's better than any number of screens. And once that happens, you'll be able to talk metaverse for real.
Ubuntu 22.04 Release Date, New Features and More
Ubuntu fans! It’s time to get excited about the next big release which is Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Yes. It is a long term support release and it will be supported for five years till April 2027. The upcoming LTS release brings several new features. If you are using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you will notice numerous visual changes. If you are using Ubuntu 21.10, you already have seen plenty of changes but there will still be a few new ones in the upcoming release.
