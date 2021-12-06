Kernel: Linux 5.17 and Intel Graphics Linux 5.17: Quicker Mount Times For XFS, Few New Features For EXT4 - Phoronix In addition to the Btrfs updates, the EXT4 and XFS file-system maintainers submitted their feature changes already for the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel. The main feature change for XFS with Linux 5.17 is the mount code only trying to free stale CoW staging extents if the file-system unmounted cleanly. In turn this means XFS mount times should be lower, especially for file-systems supporting reflinks and having a large number of allocation groups.

CXL Memory Hotplug Support Ready To Plug Into Linux 5.17 - Phoronix Over the past two years work has been ramping up a lot on Compute Express Link (CXL) enablement for the Linux kernel and with the in-development Linux 5.17 there is more feature code landing. The newest CXL subsystem support in place is CXL 2.0 memory hotplug handling, which is handled somewhat similarly to PCI. The ACPI SRAT Physical Address to Proximity Domain information is also extended for handling possible performance-class and memory-target nodes dynamically created from CXL memory.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Sees Timely Support With The Mainline Linux 5.17 Kernel - Phoronix Qualcomm only announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and X65 platforms at the end of November but already they have managed to provide timely mainline support for these latest high-end SoCs. This is great to see compared to the days of slow to materialize mainline support for new Arm SoCs, which still persists among some vendors with either belated mainline support or only focusing on vendor downstream kernels. The big batch of Arm SoC/platform changes have landed for Linux 5.17. The big set of Arm platform/SoC changes is all ready for mainline Linux 5.17. New SoCs now supported by the mainline Linux 5.17 kernel include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon SDX65, NXP i.MX8ULP, Texas Instruments J721S2, and Renesas R-Car S4-8. Seeing prompt support for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is exciting for that recently-announced SoC manufactured on a 4nm process and over the Snapdragon 888 advertises 20% better CPU performance and 30% more power efficient. Besides the SoCs itself, the reference boards for the new Qualcomm SoCs are also supported with Linux 5.17.

One-Line Patch To Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Can Help Modern Games By A Few Percent - Phoronix A patch merged into Mesa 22.0 on Tuesday for Intel's "ANV" open-source Vulkan Linux driver is helping bump up the perforrmance in modern games. The one-line patch can help modern games both native and via Steam Play (Proton + DXVK) by a few percent. The change is simply increasing the binding table pool size from 4KB to 64KB.

Intel Arc Alchemist GPU gets 20-40% perf boost with Mesa 22.0 Linux OS | TweakTown Intel's new Arc Alchemist DG2 GPUs were meant to launch in Q1 2022 but now that's a mess and it's sometime in 2022, but Intel has been helping the Linux community by kick-starting their Xe HP pipeline optimization from the get-go so that Linux users wouldn't have to wait for compatibility. But then rolls in Mesa 22.0 which will have pixel pipeline optimizations, boosts to OpenGL and Vulkan performance in Intel discrete GPUs -- offering up to 40% more performance. In something like Unigine Valley, there was a huge 40% performance gain in Mesa 22.0 with Intel DG2-448 hardware. DOTA2 for example, had up to 30% more performance while Xonotic had up to 14% more performance... impressive numbers.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers 10 must-read technology books for 2022 How do you keep up with technology change, given the rapid pace of tech advances? For CIOs and IT leaders who are looking to improve their tech skills or want to learn about the latest developments, we’ve pulled together a reading list for 2022. Peruse these titles for a thorough dive into key technologies and the related business and leadership challenges that your organizations may encounter.

Change management: 4 tips for leaders on embracing human nature | The Enterprisers Project Organizational change continues to speed up and deepen, accelerated by the uncertainty and new demands brought on by the pandemic. Technology executives and their teams are almost always key to these changes because these days, most major organizational changes have a large technological component. The simple truth is that this puts you, as a tech leader, in a difficult position because for most people, most of the time, change is hard.

Prevent Trojan Source attacks with GCC 12 | Red Hat Developer At the start of November of 2021, a new kind of software vulnerability was made public: "Trojan Source," in which certain Unicode bidirectional control characters are used to write obfuscated code. These control characters can be used to create text in which the logical order seen by a programming language implementation (such as a compiler or interpreter) differs from the visual order seen by a human reading the code.

Integrate Apache ActiveMQ brokers using Camel K | Red Hat Developer Apache ActiveMQ is a highly popular message broker that features persistence, guaranteed message delivery, and high throughput. Apache ActiveMQ Artemis streamlines the classic message broker implementation for microservices architectures. This article is for developers transitioning from ActiveMQ Classic to ActiveMQ Artemis. We will show you how to get the two versions working together using Apache Camel K. Our example is based on Red Hat AMQ versions 6 and 7, and we will perform the steps on Red Hat OpenShift 4. Our code is written in Java. The integration process and techniques should be applicable to many other scenarios.

IBM AIX optimized system boot and dynamic reconfiguration – IBM Developer Some of the key factors that are important for system administrators during system maintenance are how long it takes to apply system patches or updates that require a reboot and how fast the system resources can be reconfigured without disrupting the existing workloads. Boot time is an important component of system performance as users must wait for the boot operation to complete before they can use the device. It is the time taken for a device to be ready to operate after the power has been turned on. Slow boot times would make the system owners to refuse to apply any patches or updates that require a reboot. Dynamic logical partitioning (DLPAR) is the capability of a logical partition (LPAR) to be reconfigured dynamically, without having to shut down the operating system that runs in the LPAR. DLPAR enables memory, CPU capacity, and I/O interfaces to be moved non-disruptively between LPARs within the same server. This support exists on IBM AIX since AIX 5L. System owners expect DLPAR operations to have minimal impact on the currently running workloads. This blog talks about the AIX 7.3 system boot and DLPAR optimizations. AIX 7.3 comes with an optimized boot phase which will have much shorter boot time when compared to a similar configuration with earlier AIX releases. AIX 7.3 has also significantly optimized the CPU and memory dynamic LPAR operations. Both were achieved by the redesign of the Lightweight Memory Trace (LMT) infrastructure. LMT is a critical reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS) function on AIX, which is ON by default. To enhance the boot phase, the LMT buffer allocation which occurs early in the boot phase was redesigned and optimized. In AIX 7.3, during boot, LMT will allocate only sufficient buffer size that is sufficient to capture traces during the boot. After the boot, the LMT buffers are resized in the background without holding the boot process, there by resulting in significant improvements in boot times.