Major hotel chain ditches Windows for Chrome OS after ransomware attack
It's no secret Windows is a ransomware magnet. According to VirusTotal, 95% of all ransomware attacks go after Microsoft's operating system. And anyone who follows Windows news has likely seen the numerous reports of ransomware raining on the operating system's parade wherever it can, including with regards to pedestrian functions such as Windows-based printing.
As such, it's little surprise that a business unwilling to tolerate ransomware headaches would make the move to abandon the OS altogether and go with a safer alternative, assuming they don't have a need for the specific functionalities Windows affords.
