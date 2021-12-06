GNOME Boxes 42 is Shaping Up as an Exciting Alternative to VirtualBox
GNOME Boxes is an easy-to-use virtualization software that lets you download operating systems from within the program or use ISO files to create new virtual machines.
It is also the only program that lets you test upcoming GNOME versions, just like we tried GNOME OS.
While it remains a simplified experience now, the upcoming version brings several UI updates to give you more control and customizations.
In a tweet, Felipe Borges (maintainer) shared some early development progress with Boxes 42 alpha build.
I tried it out to give you some key highlights here.
