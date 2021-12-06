Italy welcomes Linux App Summit 2022 - Getting to know GNOME
We’re happy to announce that Linux App Summit will take place in Rovereto, Italy between the 29th and 30th of April.
Linux App Summit (LAS) is a conference focused on building a Linux application ecosystem. LAS aims to encourage the creation of quality applications, seek opportunities for compensation for FOSS developers, and foster a thriving market for the Linux operating system.
This year LAS will be held as a hybrid event and attendees will be able to join virtually or in person at our venue in Rovereto.
Everyone is invited to attend! Companies, journalists, and individuals who are interested in learning more about the Linux desktop application space and growing their user base are especially welcome.
