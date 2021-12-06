It's no secret Windows is a ransomware magnet. According to VirusTotal, 95% of all ransomware attacks go after Microsoft's operating system. And anyone who follows Windows news has likely seen the numerous reports of ransomware raining on the operating system's parade wherever it can, including with regards to pedestrian functions such as Windows-based printing. As such, it's little surprise that a business unwilling to tolerate ransomware headaches would make the move to abandon the OS altogether and go with a safer alternative, assuming they don't have a need for the specific functionalities Windows affords.

GNOME Boxes is an easy-to-use virtualization software that lets you download operating systems from within the program or use ISO files to create new virtual machines. It is also the only program that lets you test upcoming GNOME versions, just like we tried GNOME OS. While it remains a simplified experience now, the upcoming version brings several UI updates to give you more control and customizations. In a tweet, Felipe Borges (maintainer) shared some early development progress with Boxes 42 alpha build. I tried it out to give you some key highlights here.

Kernel: Linux 5.17 and Intel Graphics Linux 5.17: Quicker Mount Times For XFS, Few New Features For EXT4 - Phoronix In addition to the Btrfs updates, the EXT4 and XFS file-system maintainers submitted their feature changes already for the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel. The main feature change for XFS with Linux 5.17 is the mount code only trying to free stale CoW staging extents if the file-system unmounted cleanly. In turn this means XFS mount times should be lower, especially for file-systems supporting reflinks and having a large number of allocation groups.

CXL Memory Hotplug Support Ready To Plug Into Linux 5.17 - Phoronix Over the past two years work has been ramping up a lot on Compute Express Link (CXL) enablement for the Linux kernel and with the in-development Linux 5.17 there is more feature code landing. The newest CXL subsystem support in place is CXL 2.0 memory hotplug handling, which is handled somewhat similarly to PCI. The ACPI SRAT Physical Address to Proximity Domain information is also extended for handling possible performance-class and memory-target nodes dynamically created from CXL memory.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Sees Timely Support With The Mainline Linux 5.17 Kernel - Phoronix Qualcomm only announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and X65 platforms at the end of November but already they have managed to provide timely mainline support for these latest high-end SoCs. This is great to see compared to the days of slow to materialize mainline support for new Arm SoCs, which still persists among some vendors with either belated mainline support or only focusing on vendor downstream kernels. The big batch of Arm SoC/platform changes have landed for Linux 5.17. The big set of Arm platform/SoC changes is all ready for mainline Linux 5.17. New SoCs now supported by the mainline Linux 5.17 kernel include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon SDX65, NXP i.MX8ULP, Texas Instruments J721S2, and Renesas R-Car S4-8. Seeing prompt support for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is exciting for that recently-announced SoC manufactured on a 4nm process and over the Snapdragon 888 advertises 20% better CPU performance and 30% more power efficient. Besides the SoCs itself, the reference boards for the new Qualcomm SoCs are also supported with Linux 5.17.

One-Line Patch To Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Can Help Modern Games By A Few Percent - Phoronix A patch merged into Mesa 22.0 on Tuesday for Intel's "ANV" open-source Vulkan Linux driver is helping bump up the perforrmance in modern games. The one-line patch can help modern games both native and via Steam Play (Proton + DXVK) by a few percent. The change is simply increasing the binding table pool size from 4KB to 64KB.

Intel Arc Alchemist GPU gets 20-40% perf boost with Mesa 22.0 Linux OS | TweakTown Intel's new Arc Alchemist DG2 GPUs were meant to launch in Q1 2022 but now that's a mess and it's sometime in 2022, but Intel has been helping the Linux community by kick-starting their Xe HP pipeline optimization from the get-go so that Linux users wouldn't have to wait for compatibility. But then rolls in Mesa 22.0 which will have pixel pipeline optimizations, boosts to OpenGL and Vulkan performance in Intel discrete GPUs -- offering up to 40% more performance. In something like Unigine Valley, there was a huge 40% performance gain in Mesa 22.0 with Intel DG2-448 hardware. DOTA2 for example, had up to 30% more performance while Xonotic had up to 14% more performance... impressive numbers.