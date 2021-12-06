Language Selection

Flatpak 1.12.3 Released with Important Security Fixes, Support for More PulseAudio Configs

Linux
Flatpak 1.12.3 is an important update as it fixes two critical security issues found in Flatpak, such as CVE-2021-4386, a vulnerability that could allow a malicious repository to send invalid application metadata in a way that the app’s permissions are hidden during the installation.

Also fixed is an issue affecting the flatpak-builder component of Flatpak, which can cause the flatpak-builder --mirror-screenshots-url commands to access files outside the build directory.

Flatpak 1.12.3 Released with Important Security Fixes, Support for More PulseAudio Configs

