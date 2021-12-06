Watch Command in Linux [with Examples]

The watch command in Linux is used to run other commands on a regular interval, and then it displays the output in the terminal. Here’s how to use it! Sometimes, while working on the Linux command line, you might want to execute a command repeatedly so as to track any change in output. Luckily, there is a command-line utility that lets you do this. With the Linux watch command, you can track the changes in the output from time to time. It is beneficial for reflecting the real-time view of events that are happening on an operating system. The watch command comes installed, by default, on nearly all Linux distributions. It is useful when you need to monitor changes in a command output over time. So instead of reading the whole output, you can keep an eye on the changes.

today's howtos

Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu gets big graphical improvements, Flatpak fixes

Yuzu is another incredibly promising open source project, emulating the Nintendo Switch which is not exactly a small job (not that emulation ever is) and it's improving at a rapid pace. Some good news for NVIDIA users came, with some major problems now being solved. Recently NVIDIA dropped support for some older cards, and the driver changes towards it introduced issues for Yuzu. The devs explain "The root of the problem in NVIDIA’s drivers seems to be in negation of integer and floating point values, and bitwise conversions of input values." - but thankfully all known issues have been worked around. As it turns out, what they ended up doing fixes it for Intel too and was also an optimization so they're now doing it for all APIs. Also: Blending 2D and 3D together, puzzle-platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! is out | GamingOnLinux