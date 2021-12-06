Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu gets big graphical improvements, Flatpak fixes
Yuzu is another incredibly promising open source project, emulating the Nintendo Switch which is not exactly a small job (not that emulation ever is) and it's improving at a rapid pace.
Some good news for NVIDIA users came, with some major problems now being solved. Recently NVIDIA dropped support for some older cards, and the driver changes towards it introduced issues for Yuzu. The devs explain "The root of the problem in NVIDIA’s drivers seems to be in negation of integer and floating point values, and bitwise conversions of input values." - but thankfully all known issues have been worked around. As it turns out, what they ended up doing fixes it for Intel too and was also an optimization so they're now doing it for all APIs.
Also: Blending 2D and 3D together, puzzle-platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! is out | GamingOnLinux
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 395 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
6 Key Differences Between macOS and Linux
The most popular operating system for computers is Windows. According to StatCounter, Windows has more than 30 percent of the global market share. macOS and Linux are behind, but it does not mean that the two are inferior to MS Windows. If anything, these two operating systems offer a plethora of neat features and fit profiles of certain individuals and businesses. Ultimately, a lot comes down to one’s needs. At the same time, someone might be looking to try a different OS, and switching from Windows to Linux or macOS could be just the thing. Knowing the key differences between the two will make you decide easier, and you can find these differences below.
Today in Techrights
Flatpak 1.12.3 Released with Important Security Fixes, Support for More PulseAudio Configs
Flatpak 1.12.3 is an important update as it fixes two critical security issues found in Flatpak, such as CVE-2021-4386, a vulnerability that could allow a malicious repository to send invalid application metadata in a way that the app’s permissions are hidden during the installation. Also fixed is an issue affecting the flatpak-builder component of Flatpak, which can cause the flatpak-builder --mirror-screenshots-url commands to access files outside the build directory.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
16 min 14 sec ago
32 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 42 sec ago
8 hours 37 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago