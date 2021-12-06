today's howtos
How To Install Linux Kernel 5.16 In Rocky Linux 8 / Fedora 35 | Tips On UNIX
Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.16 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.16 released with new features, security and support.
It contains the new system feaures are futex_waitv() which improves the Gaming performance in Native Linux , for the compete changelog refer the link
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Linux kernel 5.16 in Rocky Linux 8 , AlmaLinux 8 and Fedora 35
This tutorial is for educational purpose, please do not install the kernel in PRODUCTION Server.
How to use Wireshark for capturing and analyzing network packets
Wireshark (formerly Ethereal) is a FOSS (free and open-source software) for network protocol analyzer. One can use it to troubleshoot network issues, analyze communication protocols like TCP, DNS, HTTP etc.
How to install UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10
How to Use the find Command in Linux
The Linux find command is great at searching for files and directories. But you can also pass the results of the search to other programs for further processing. We show you how.
How to Install Vim in a Docker Container
You are likely to not find Vim editor installed in your Docker container. Here's how to get it.
It's almost certain that the Linux distribution you are running in a Docker container doesn't have Vim or any other text editor installed by default.
How to Install Drupal on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
Drupal is an open-source and popular content management tool that is the foundation of many websites across the internet. It comes with a lot of modules that allow the creation of any and every type of website.
In this post, we are going to explain how to install the Drupal content management tool on Ubuntu OS.
Note: The steps mentioned here have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
How To Install Nload on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nload on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nload is a command-line-based real-time network traffic and bandwidth usage monitor. It visualizes the in and outgoing traffic using two graphs and provides additional info like the total amount of transferred data and min/max network usage.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Nload monitors network traffic and bandwidth usage on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
6 Key Differences Between macOS and Linux
The most popular operating system for computers is Windows. According to StatCounter, Windows has more than 30 percent of the global market share. macOS and Linux are behind, but it does not mean that the two are inferior to MS Windows. If anything, these two operating systems offer a plethora of neat features and fit profiles of certain individuals and businesses. Ultimately, a lot comes down to one’s needs. At the same time, someone might be looking to try a different OS, and switching from Windows to Linux or macOS could be just the thing. Knowing the key differences between the two will make you decide easier, and you can find these differences below.
Today in Techrights
Flatpak 1.12.3 Released with Important Security Fixes, Support for More PulseAudio Configs
Flatpak 1.12.3 is an important update as it fixes two critical security issues found in Flatpak, such as CVE-2021-4386, a vulnerability that could allow a malicious repository to send invalid application metadata in a way that the app’s permissions are hidden during the installation. Also fixed is an issue affecting the flatpak-builder component of Flatpak, which can cause the flatpak-builder --mirror-screenshots-url commands to access files outside the build directory.
Android Leftovers
