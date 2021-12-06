Language Selection

Security Leftovers and Proprietary Software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 12th of January 2022 10:56:52 PM
Security
  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (cfrpki, gdal, and lighttpd), Fedora (perl-CPAN and roundcubemail), Mageia (firefox), openSUSE (jawn, kernel, and thunderbird), Oracle (kernel, openssl, and webkitgtk4), Red Hat (cpio, idm:DL1, kernel, kernel-rt, openssl, virt:av and virt-devel:av, webkit2gtk3, and webkitgtk4), Scientific Linux (openssl and webkitgtk4), SUSE (kernel and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (apache-log4j2, ghostscript, and lxml).

  • New SysJoker Espionage Malware Targeting Windows, macOS, and Linux Users [Ed: One needs to actually install this malware, so it's not the real issue here]

    A C++-based malware, SysJoker is delivered via a dropper file from a remote server that, upon execution, is engineered to gather information about the compromised host, such as MAC address, user name, physical media serial number, and IP address, all of which are encoded and transmitted back to the server.

  • Increasing Number of Bank-Themed Survey Scams | Netcraft News

    Netcraft has seen a large increase in survey scams impersonating well-known banks as a lure. These are often run under the guise of a prize in celebration of the bank’s anniversary, though in some cases a reward is promised just for participating.

    These scams first came to Netcraft’s attention around 16 months ago, when businesses that were particularly useful during lockdown such as supermarkets, mobile phone networks, and delivery companies were targeted. The expansion of these attacks to use banks as a lure started in October 2021. To date we have seen over 75 distinct banks used as lures for these survey scams, with a global spread including banks from US, UK, Asia, and the Middle East.

    Survey scams mislead victims into thinking they are being marketed to by a well-known company or brand and will receive a high-value reward or prize by answering a few simple questions. These sites usually pose as either market research for the company or as a quiz contest e.g. “To win all you need to do is answer these questions”.

    After answering these questions, the victim is told they have won, and then redirected to another scam or a third-party affiliate link under the guise of redeeming their prize. For example, they may be asked to pay a small shipping and handling fee in order to claim their prize but are instead unknowingly signed up for an unwanted subscription service with recurring payments. Alternatively, the user may be tricked into giving away personal information or installing malicious software.

  • Norfolk County Council suffers delay to Oracle ERP project • The Register

    Norfolk County Council will have to wait a bit longer for that a-ha moment when it finally turns on its new £18m cloud-based Oracle ERP system as the go-live date is delayed until April.

    Expected to accrue between £20m and £31m in savings over 10 years, the project joins a list of local authorities with late-running enterprise application projects including Surrey County Council and West Sussex.

    In May 2020, Norfolk council published deals including £13.5m for Big Red's software and £4.4m for the "service partner" Insight Direct.

    It promised a fully integrated ERP SaaS system including UK local government HR, finance, procurement, payroll and analytics services.

More in Tux Machines

Watch Command in Linux [with Examples]

The watch command in Linux is used to run other commands on a regular interval, and then it displays the output in the terminal. Here’s how to use it! Sometimes, while working on the Linux command line, you might want to execute a command repeatedly so as to track any change in output. Luckily, there is a command-line utility that lets you do this. With the Linux watch command, you can track the changes in the output from time to time. It is beneficial for reflecting the real-time view of events that are happening on an operating system. The watch command comes installed, by default, on nearly all Linux distributions. It is useful when you need to monitor changes in a command output over time. So instead of reading the whole output, you can keep an eye on the changes. Read more

today's howtos

  1. How To Install Linux Kernel 5.16 In Rocky Linux 8 / Fedora 35 | Tips On UNIX

    Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.16 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.16 released with new features, security and support. It contains the new system feaures are futex_waitv() which improves the Gaming performance in Native Linux , for the compete changelog refer the link This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Linux kernel 5.16 in Rocky Linux 8 , AlmaLinux 8 and Fedora 35 This tutorial is for educational purpose, please do not install the kernel in PRODUCTION Server.

  2. How to use Wireshark for capturing and analyzing network packets

    Wireshark (formerly Ethereal) is a FOSS (free and open-source software) for network protocol analyzer. One can use it to troubleshoot network issues, analyze communication protocols like TCP, DNS, HTTP etc.

  3. How to install UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10
  4. How to Use the find Command in Linux

    The Linux find command is great at searching for files and directories. But you can also pass the results of the search to other programs for further processing. We show you how.

  5. How to Install Vim in a Docker Container

    You are likely to not find Vim editor installed in your Docker container. Here's how to get it. It's almost certain that the Linux distribution you are running in a Docker container doesn't have Vim or any other text editor installed by default.

  6. How to Install Drupal on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    Drupal is an open-source and popular content management tool that is the foundation of many websites across the internet. It comes with a lot of modules that allow the creation of any and every type of website. In this post, we are going to explain how to install the Drupal content management tool on Ubuntu OS. Note: The steps mentioned here have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

  7. How To Install Nload on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nload on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nload is a command-line-based real-time network traffic and bandwidth usage monitor. It visualizes the in and outgoing traffic using two graphs and provides additional info like the total amount of transferred data and min/max network usage. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Nload monitors network traffic and bandwidth usage on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu gets big graphical improvements, Flatpak fixes

Yuzu is another incredibly promising open source project, emulating the Nintendo Switch which is not exactly a small job (not that emulation ever is) and it's improving at a rapid pace. Some good news for NVIDIA users came, with some major problems now being solved. Recently NVIDIA dropped support for some older cards, and the driver changes towards it introduced issues for Yuzu. The devs explain "The root of the problem in NVIDIA’s drivers seems to be in negation of integer and floating point values, and bitwise conversions of input values." - but thankfully all known issues have been worked around. As it turns out, what they ended up doing fixes it for Intel too and was also an optimization so they're now doing it for all APIs. Read more Also: Blending 2D and 3D together, puzzle-platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! is out | GamingOnLinux

6 Key Differences Between macOS and Linux

The most popular operating system for computers is Windows. According to StatCounter, Windows has more than 30 percent of the global market share. macOS and Linux are behind, but it does not mean that the two are inferior to MS Windows. If anything, these two operating systems offer a plethora of neat features and fit profiles of certain individuals and businesses. Ultimately, a lot comes down to one’s needs. At the same time, someone might be looking to try a different OS, and switching from Windows to Linux or macOS could be just the thing. Knowing the key differences between the two will make you decide easier, and you can find these differences below. Read more

