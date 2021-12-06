Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, Linux Saloon/BDLL, and Gardiner Bryant on Multi-Monitor Video Editing

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of January 2022 05:09:03 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 937

    it might pop and crackle but joel has the inside scoop to stoke your fires

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 938

    let Joel tell you how to pop a tent over docker

  • Linux Saloon, the Next Generation of BDLL – CubicleNate's Techpad

    Being a part of BDLL and doing distro challenges has introduced me to some incredible people and opened doors for me. This show with Rocco, Zeb, Dan, Eric and so many more really allowed me to have a lot of fun with technology in a whole new dimension.

    In late 2020, Rocco stepped away from BDLL. Later, with encouragement from a BDLL community member, Michael Vash, I picked up the torch, and with Rocco’s permission decided to continue to run with BDLL. I didn’t want this all to just drift off into the Internet ether. Largely because of the loyalty I have towards Rocco and the community.

    The name of the rebranded show is Linux Saloon. It will remain at the same time each Saturday, with the same or similar cast of characters that has been around the last few months and to avoid confusion, I have decided to move it to a new channel and give it a fresh start.

  • Multi-Monitor Video Editing – Purism

    Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant dives into using multiple monitors. Video editing is resource heavy on any laptop, which is why we recommend Librem 14. This video will help those looking to level up their overall video production.

»

More in Tux Machines

KDE Plasma 5.24 – Top New Features and Release Details

We bring you the top new features of upcoming KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop in this post and give you a heads-up on what’s in store. Read on. Read more

Debian vs. CentOS

It is a massive deal for any organization to finalize a Linux distribution. Even for an individual, it matters a lot which version of Linux they end up running on their system. Debian and CentOS are two different versions of Linux which have some similarities and differences. Today we will compare them to decide which one will work best for you. In addition to checking out the similarities, we will also look at the differences in the builds of both Debian and CentOS, their management tools, community support, upgrading, and a few more crucial features that define an OS. So let us dive right into it and first look at what these operating systems are comprised of. Read more

GNOME 42 Planned for Ubuntu 22.04, But Few GTK4 Apps

GNOME 42 could still feature in Ubuntu 22.04 when it arrives this April — but don’t expect to see too many GTK4 apps with it. Ubuntu developers say they ‘aim’ to include the bulk of GNOME 42 release in Ubuntu 22.04 but are currently tasked with updating the GNOME Shell stack to the latest GNOME 41 release. GNOME 42 is itself under active development ahead of a planned stable release in March. The first alpha of GNOME 42 expected to drop this month and will feature a fair number of apps ported to and/or taking advantage of GTK4 and libadwaita. And it’s those that Ubuntu isn’t keen on including — not yet. If this all sound a bit conservative it’s because it is! Ubuntu 22.04 is an LTS and Ubuntu has to ship a solid, stable software set it can confidently commit to supporting over the next five years (and possibly beyond). While upcoming GTK4 ports of Settings and Files are likely to get a ton of stress testing by GNOME developers — and plucky enthusiasts — ahead of the GNOME 42 release, Ubuntu isn’t certain there’s enough time to test them well enough, not for inclusion in a long-term support release. Read more

Releases: Kali Linux Docker Images and Slackware Linux 15.0 RC3

  • Kali's stable Docker image is now named kali-last-release

    Here is a very quick announcement for users of the Kali Linux Docker Images. Until recently we used to have a Docker image named simply kali, and it was built from the last versioned release of Kali (e.g. 2019.4, 2020.1, etc.) matching our “kali-last-snapshot” network repositories branch. In a way, this is our “stable” release, as it will only get updates quarterly as it is in synchronisation with our release cycle. We still provide this Docker image, but now it has been renamed from kali to kali-last-release for clarity.

  • Development Release: Slackware Linux 15.0 RC3

    "Good hello, and welcome to the third and final release candidate for Slackware 15.0. We're 99% frozen at this point and are mostly looking for regression or other bug reports that might be able to be addressed before this goes stable. Of course, the management here reserves the right to make exceptions... that 5.15.15 kernel version has a nice ring to it. If your requests didn't make it into this iteration, perhaps we will revisit them for the next -current cycle. Some were just a little too late but will more than likely be needed next time (I'm looking at Didier's grubconfig), while others are just out of scope for the main tree where I like to abide by YAGNI as much as possible. Anyway, let's get some testing done and we'll be there soon. Enjoy!"

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6