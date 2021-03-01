IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
How to troubleshoot DHCP communication problems on your network | Enable Sysadmin
Imagine you have a repurposed enterprise switch with a Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) service that you need to troubleshoot. There is little information available about the switch's configuration or previous deployments. The device is reported to be functional and should lease Internet Protocol (IP) address configurations to clients. However, the attached clients are not receiving IP configurations from the switch.
IT talent: 3 hot IT roles in 2022 and beyond | The Enterprisers Project
As organizations kick off 2022 IT hiring, the demand for IT talent is not slowing down. Digital transformation leaders and IT security professionals are in particularly high demand, driven by digital transformation and the continuation of remote work.
Many companies that put digital transformation on hold during the pandemic are now prioritizing these initiatives and are seeking top IT professionals to lead them. Hand-in-hand with digital transformation initiatives is IT security. Security continues to be a top priority for organizations as phishing attempts and hacking threatens their data.
Get started with Node.js 16 on OpenShift | Red Hat Developer
In April 2021, Node.js released its latest major version, Node.js 16. Code-named Gallium, it became a long-term support (LTS) release in October.
Red Hat recently released a fully supported Node 16 container image. Every Red Hat build of a Node.js release is tested and supported on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux and is based on a Red Hat Universal Base Image.
Red Hat runtimes are tested and certified against various popular development frameworks and technologies while running on Red Hat OpenShift and RHEL. We are unable to test every possible framework and version, but the specific components, modules, and frameworks supported on Red Hat's build of Node.js can be found on the component details page as per the Node.js module and framework support policies.
A developer's guide to CI/CD and GitOps with Jenkins Pipelines | Red Hat Developer
CI/CD, or continuous integration and continuous delivery, is an essential part of the modern software development life cycle. Coupled with GitOps, CI/CD allows developers to release high-quality software almost as soon as they commit code to a repository such as GitHub.
Automation is a key factor for implementing effective CI/CD. In this process, developers and release engineers create scripts that have all the instructions needed to test the code in a source code repository before putting it into a production environment. The process is efficient but complex. Fortunately, there are many tools that lessen the burden.
Jenkins is one of the most popular tools used for CI/CD. Jenkins has been around for years and has undergone numerous revisions, adding features all along the way. One of the most transformative features added to Jenkins is the ability to run Jenkins Pipeline jobs driven by an automation script stored in a Jenkinsfile. Developers and release engineers can use Jenkinsfiles to combine the practices of CI/CD and GitOps into a unified deployment process. That's the focus of this article.
We'll start with a brief refresher of what Jenkins is and how it applies to both CI/CD and GitOps. Then, I’ll guide you through how to use a Jenkinsfile to create deployments that combine CI/CD and GitOps.
Another Fedora integrity-management proposal [LWN.net]
As is usual for feature proposals, Fedora program manager Ben Cotton posted it to the Fedora devel mailing list on behalf of the feature owner: Roberto Sassu. The change proposal is also on the Fedora wiki. The new feature would use the Digest Lists Integrity Module (DIGLIM) feature, which has been proposed by Sassu as an addition to the kernel's Integrity Measurement Architecture (IMA). Ensuring that file contents and metadata do not change in unexpected ways is IMA's job; DIGLIM is an optimization of sorts to IMA.
IMA has a number of different functions, but at its core it maintains "digests" of file contents and metadata; these digests are cryptographic hashes that can be used to reliably detect file changes. IMA can also use the digests, in combination with the system's Trusted Platform Module (TPM), to calculate a value that proves that the system is running a known set of software. That value can be used to ensure the system has been securely booted or it can be sent elsewhere to remotely attest to the state of the system.
Each file being protected by IMA needs its digest stored with the file, which is normally done using extended attributes in the filesystem. IMA can be configured to check each file before it is accessed to see if its digest still matches the stored value; if not, access can be denied. As files are assessed, their digest can be submitted to the TPM to extend a Platform Configuration Register (PCR); the resulting value is a reflection of the files measured, but it is also affected by the order of the accesses.
According to the DIGLIM proposals (for Fedora and the patch set for the kernel), parallel execution during the assessment results in differing values from the TPM; even if the same code is used, it may result in a different attestation value. DIGLIM provides a mechanism to take a digest value of all of the files installed, instead, and use that for calculating the attestation value. Only files that have digests that were not included in the overall "installation digest" would be used to further extend the PCR in the TPM.
It does so by providing a mechanism to enroll digest values from the installed files into a kernel "digest list", which can then be consulted as files are accessed. If the digest of a file appears on the list, it can be considered to be unchanged and its digest value does not get submitted to the TPM; otherwise, the file has been modified or was not included in the digest list at all, so access could be denied and the file's digest added into the attestation value. The latter would likely mean that the system fails its attestation.
Plots is an open-source, free app to visualize visualize mathematical formulas
Plots is a graph plotting app for GNOME. Plots makes it easy to visualize mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Zrythm Switches to GTK 4 and libadwaita Ahead of Other Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs)
Now that it’s been a while since GTK 4 was unveiled, several applications have started to make the move from GTK 3. The latest of which is Zrythm. While still in its alpha phase, this change is incredibly large and impactful, so let’s take a look at it! In case you’re curious, Zrythm is a Digital Audio Workstation, just like LMMS, Ardour, and other options in our list of best DAWs. Zrythm allows users to edit audio, and make music. It has all the essential features expected from a DAW. And, it seems to be properly working with the various audio servers desktop Linux uses (like Pulseaudio, Pipewire, etc.).
Mesa 22.0 Delays and LWN's Kernel Articles
