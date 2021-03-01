today's howtos
-
How to Check MySQL User Privileges in Linux
The first/fresh installation of a MySQL on any operating system only considers the root user as the default database user. The first database transactions/activities are performed by the root user only.
Therefore, it is not ideal for any user that needs access to the MySQL database to gain entry via the root user credentials. Root user access should be reserved to the database administrator who will then use the root user credentials to create database users and grant privileges to execute different database queries.
-
Fix Firefox 96.0 And 95.0.2 Not Loading Websites With DNS Over HTTPS Enabled - Linux Uprising Blog
The latest Firefox 96.0 as well as 95.0.2 have an issue which prevents the browser from establishing any connections when DNS over HTTPS (DOH) is enabled. Simply disabling this option once enabled doesn't make the issue go away. Read on to see how to fix this.
With DNS over HTTPS enabled on Firefox 96.0 and 95.0.2, besides not being able to access any websites, the browser hangs in the background when closed. The issue affects Linux, Windows, and macOS Firefox users alike.
-
How to Increase Request Timeout in NGINX – TecAdmin
Sometimes the long running requests failed with the error message “504: Gateway Timeout” in NGINX web server. To solve this issue, you need to increase request timeout in NGINX server configuration. The default, NGINX request timeout is 60 seconds. Which can be increased or decreased by updating the configuration files.
In this quick FAQ, you will learn to change the request timeout in NGINX web server.
-
How to Install ModSecurity 3 & OWASP Core Rule Set with Apache (HTTPD) on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
ModSecurity, often referred to as Modsec, is a free, open-source web application firewall (WAF). ModSecurity was created as a module for the Apache HTTP Server. However, since its early days, the WAF has grown and now covers an array of HyperText Transfer Protocol request and response filtering capabilities for various platforms such as Microsoft IIS, Nginx, and Apache.
How the WAF works, the ModSecurity engine is deployed in front of the web application, allowing the engine to scan the incoming and outgoing HTTP connections. ModSecurity is most commonly used in conjunction with the OWASP Core Rule Set (CRS), an open-source set of rules written in ModSecurity’s SecRules language and is highly regarded among the security industry.
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.16 on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Linux kernel 5.16 has many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.16 kernel release has a great new feature, FUTEX2, or futex_watv(), which aims to improve the Linux gaming experience, growing considerably with better native Linux porting for Windows games utilizing Wine.
Other improvements have seen write include improved write congestion management, task scheduler for CPU clusters sharing L2/L3 cache, amongst many other additions. More information can be found on the Linux 5.16 Kernel release changelog.
-
How to install and Configure HAProxy load balancer on Debian 11
HAProxy is a free and open source software that provides a high availability load balancer and proxy server for TCP and HTTP-based applications that spreads requests across multiple servers. It distributes the load among the web and application servers.
Haproxy is popular for load balancing because of its efficiency, reliability, and low memory and CPU footprint. Load balancing is a common solution for distributing web applications horizontally across multiple hosts while providing the users with a single point of access to the service.
It is available for install on major Linux distributions. In this guide we will learn how to install and configure HAProxy load balancer on Debian 11.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Plots is an open-source, free app to visualize visualize mathematical formulas
Plots is a graph plotting app for GNOME. Plots makes it easy to visualize mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Zrythm Switches to GTK 4 and libadwaita Ahead of Other Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs)
Now that it’s been a while since GTK 4 was unveiled, several applications have started to make the move from GTK 3. The latest of which is Zrythm. While still in its alpha phase, this change is incredibly large and impactful, so let’s take a look at it! In case you’re curious, Zrythm is a Digital Audio Workstation, just like LMMS, Ardour, and other options in our list of best DAWs. Zrythm allows users to edit audio, and make music. It has all the essential features expected from a DAW. And, it seems to be properly working with the various audio servers desktop Linux uses (like Pulseaudio, Pipewire, etc.).
Mesa 22.0 Delays and LWN's Kernel Articles
today's howtos
Recent comments
43 min 53 sec ago
1 hour 47 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 12 min ago
17 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 58 min ago