Programming Leftovers
-
TellYouThePass ransomware returns as a cross-platform Golang threat [Ed: Microsoft boosters' site tries to associate Go with what people could in theory code using Go, as if it's guilty of it]
Golang is a programming language first adopted by malware authors in 2019 due to its cross-platform versatility.
-
8 Best Free and Open Source Java Object-Relational Mapping Software - LinuxLinks
Object–relational mapping (ORM) is a programming technique for converting data between incompatible type systems using object-oriented programming languages. This creates, in effect, a “virtual object database” that can be used from within the programming language.
In essence, ORM is a design pattern for converting (wrapping) that data stored within a relational database into an object that can be used within an object oriented language. It creates a layer between the language and the database, helping programmers work with data without the OOP paradigm.
Compared to traditional techniques of exchange between an object-oriented language and a relational database, ORM often reduces the amount of code that needs to be written. It standardizes interfaces reducing boilerplate and speeding development time. Advocates of ORMs claim they increase productivity, improve application design, reuse code and maintain the application over time. On the other hand, ORM suffers the disadvantage of the abstraction obscuring what’s happening in the code. And over-use of ORM software can produce poorly designed databases.
There are a good range of ORM software available. Here’s our recommendations summarised in a legendary ratings chart.
-
How to install Oracle Java SE 17 on Ubuntu 20.04 –
In todays guide, we are going to learn how we can install Java SE 17 on Ubuntu 20.04. Java is widely used in programs like Cassandra, Graylog, Wine etc.
Java delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security updates that is the reason why java is widely used and has a larger community base worldwide.
-
Learn Rust in 2022 | Opensource.com
If you're going to explore Rust this year, download our free Rust cheat sheet, so you have a quick reference for the basics.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 425
-
Leveling the playing field for non-native speakers
-
How to Get Return Code from Process in Python Subprocess Execution?
A process is a name for a running program. Memory, lists of files, and a program counter that takes account of the instructions being implemented, and a call stack that retains the local variables are all part of each process’s system state. A process normally processes statements one after the other in a single command flow sequence known as the process’s main thread. The program only does one thing at any given moment. Our computer is always running subprocesses. Every action we take on our computer entails activating a subprocess. Even if we are constructing a basic “hello world” program in Python. Even if you have been programming for a while, you might not know the concept of a subprocess. The principles of the subprocess will be covered in this article, as well as how to use the Python subprocess standard library.
-
Arduino IDE Creates Bootable X86 Floppy Disks | Hackaday
Arguably the biggest advantage of the Arduino ecosystem is how easy it is to get your code running. Type a few lines into the IDE, hit the button, and in a few seconds you’re seeing an LED blink or some text get echoed back over the serial port. But what if that same ease of use didn’t have to be limited to microcontrollers? What if you could use the Arduino IDE to create computer software?
That’s exactly what boot2duino, a project developed by [Jean THOMAS] hopes to accomplish. As you might have guessed from the name, the code you write in the Arduino is turned into a bootable floppy disk image that you can stick into an old PC. After a few seconds of beeping and grinding your “Hello World” should pop up on the monitor, and you’ve got yourself the world’s biggest Arduino.
-
Moving librsvg's documentation to gi-docgen - Federico's Blog
Librsvg's documentation tooling is pretty ancient. The man page for rsvg-convert is written by hand in troff, and the C library's reference documentation still uses the venerable gtk-doc.
As part of the modernization effort, I have turned the man page into a reStructuredText document, and the C API documentation into gi-docgen. This post describes how I did that.
[...]
Gtk-doc assumed that magic happened somewhere in developer.gnome.org to generate the documentation and publish it. Gi-docgen assumes that your project publishes it with Gitlab pages.
Indeed, the new documentation is published there — you can see how it is generated in .gitlab-ci.yml. Note that there are two jobs: the reference job generates gi-docgen's HTML in a public/Rsvg-2.0 directory, and the pages job integrates it with the Rust API documentation and publishes both together.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 397 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Plots is an open-source, free app to visualize visualize mathematical formulas
Plots is a graph plotting app for GNOME. Plots makes it easy to visualize mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Zrythm Switches to GTK 4 and libadwaita Ahead of Other Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs)
Now that it’s been a while since GTK 4 was unveiled, several applications have started to make the move from GTK 3. The latest of which is Zrythm. While still in its alpha phase, this change is incredibly large and impactful, so let’s take a look at it! In case you’re curious, Zrythm is a Digital Audio Workstation, just like LMMS, Ardour, and other options in our list of best DAWs. Zrythm allows users to edit audio, and make music. It has all the essential features expected from a DAW. And, it seems to be properly working with the various audio servers desktop Linux uses (like Pulseaudio, Pipewire, etc.).
Mesa 22.0 Delays and LWN's Kernel Articles
today's howtos
Recent comments
43 min 53 sec ago
1 hour 47 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 12 min ago
17 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 58 min ago