GNU Guix: Announcing the second online Guix Days
The Guix hackers are very happy to announce the second online Guix Days Conference on 19 & 20 February 2022. This conference is open to everyone and will be held entirely online. Want to speak? Submit your proposal!
In addition to the format you would like to choose, please describe your session with 10 lines or more (for lightning talks, at least 1 sentence).
Once you have sent your proposal, you will be notified in the following days whether your talk will be part of the Guix Days. Submit earlier to get more time to prepare your session!
Even for live presentation, please prepare a back-up pre-recorded talk, so we can play it if you cannot attend or have a technical problem during the Guix days. The deadline for short presentations (5 minutes) is February 16.
We welcome all kinds of topics from the community, especially your own experience with Guix, your cool projects that involve Guix in some way, infrastructure around guix (translations, continuous integration, ...), and any subject you feel should be discussed during the conference.
We particularly encourage people who consider themselves part of a group underrepresented in Guix and the broader free software movement to submit a talk. Do not hesitate to get in touch with the organizers at guix-days@gnu.org if unsure or if you would like guidance on how to prepare your talk.
LWN's unreliable predictions for 2022 [LWN.net]
It is 2022 already, and that can only mean one thing: it's time for your editor to make a (bigger) fool of himself by posting a set of predictions for what may come in the new year. One should never pass up an opportunity for a humbling experience, after all. There can be no doubt that interesting things will happen this year; let's see how many random darts thrown in that direction can hit close to the mark.
Starting with something that is, hopefully, fairly obvious: 2022 will see a wider awareness that maintainers need support for free-software projects to be healthy. It has been a while since companies working with free software realized that they needed to support the developers of that software; that is the path toward stronger projects and better influence over how those projects evolve. But even the projects with the most economic support struggle to support their maintainers, and the effects can be felt across the entire community. The ongoing Log4j debacle is just the latest symptom of this problem.
Supporting maintainers can be a hard sell for a corporate manager. Developers can focus most of their time directly on their employers' needs, but maintainers have to make the project work for all participants, including their employers' competitors. The value of their contribution is harder to quantify. But the cost of neglected maintenance is high and growing, and the smarter companies will start to figure this out.
This support will also take the form of a greater willingness to pay for supported free-software products in areas where that has not generally happened. The recent announcement that support for GnuPG is selling well is a case in point. This critical project has languished for years, depending on donations from individuals; maintainer Werner Koch is now telling donors that their support is no longer needed.
Please Join Us In The January 2022 SPDX Community SBOM DocFest
SPDX was designed for tools to produce and consume SBOM documents. A decade of experience has shown us that tools may interpret fields differently – a file may be a valid syntactic SPDX SBOM, but different tools may fill in different values.
By coming together as a community to examine the output of multiple tools and to compare/contrast the results, we can refine the guidance to tool vendors and improve the robustness of the ecosystem sharing SPDX documents. Historically, these events were called Bake-offs, but we’ve evolved them into “DocFests.”
