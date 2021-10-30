Fwupd 1.7.4 Released with Support for ModemManager Devices and New Hardware Fwupd 1.7.4 is here exactly one month after fwupd 1.7.3 and adds firmware branch support for ModemManager devices, adds the ability for firmware engineers to patch files at known offsets, and introduces support for displaying why more devices are not marked as updatable. This release also introduces support for more hardware, including the HP USB-C G2 Dock, Nordic HID devices using MCUBoot, ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Dock, Quectel EG25-G LTE modem, many UF2 devices, as well as more PixArt devices.

How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable Liqourix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Linux Mint 20. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development. For users seeking to have their Linux Mint system kernel up to date and not wanting to manually install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories, installing a third-party kernel that may be for you. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the Liquorix Kernel PPA and install the latest Linux Kernel on Linux Mint 20.

How to Set up Laravel Horizon Queueing in Rocky Linux 8 Laravel Horizon is an open source dashboard app that keeps track of Laravel Redis queues. The Horizon dashboard is a single page application built using Vue.js. The application is designed to provide real-time insights into queue workloads, recent jobs, failed jobs, job retries, throughput and runtime metrics, and process counts. The Dashboard provides several statistical data on the execution times, throughput or failure of the processes involved, sending notifications if errors occur. Laravel Horizon has an excellent code-driven setup and user interface dashboard for your Laravel powered Redis queues. Horizon permits you to effortlessly monitor key metrics of your queue framework like runtime, and work failures.

[Old] Isolating Xwayland in a VM In my last post, Qubes-lite with KVM and Wayland, I described setting up a Qubes-inspired Linux system that runs applications in virtual machines. A Wayland proxy running in each VM connects its applications to the host Wayland compositor over virtwl, allowing them to appear on the desktop alongside normal host applications. In this post, I extend this to support X11 applications using Xwayland.

How To Install Chevereto on Debian 11 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chevereto on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Chevereto is an image hosting script that allows you to create your own image hosting websites like the popular Tinypic and Photobucket. Chevereto is available in the Free and Paid versions, Paid version comes with all the features like storage, banners, likes, followers, social login, etc, while the Free version is always 6 months behind the paid version. Chevereto comes with all major features like user accounts, albums, admin dashboard, HTML 5 drag, and many more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Chevereto on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).