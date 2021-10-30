Kernel: Intel and Full Self-Driving (FSD)
Intel Is Bringing an Important Feature to Linux Kernel 5.17
Intel is working to provide the Linux kernel with the ability to allow BIOS updates without a reboot.
Certain compute systems require high Service Level Agreements (SLAs) where fewer system reboot firmware updates are required for deploying firmware changes to address bug fixes, security updates, and to debug and root cause issues. Ever since BIOS updates became possible, the process required rebooting the PC.
Intel is now changing that, thanks to a new part of the ACPI specification called Platform Firmware Runtime Update and Telemetry (PFRUT). This allows for firmware updates to a PC’s BIOS or UEFI without forcing a reboot. The idea is to reduce downtime, especially for servers that should ideally remain available 100 percent of the time.
Intel Arc DG2 "Alchemist" Added For Mesa 22.0 But Code Disabled For Now - Phoronix
Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver developers have now committed the DG2/Alchemist graphics card PCI IDs and device information data to Mesa 22.0 for their OpenGL and Vulkan driver support, but for now until the Linux kernel support is baked this is disabled.
Landing today in Mesa 22.0, which has now been extended by three weeks for additional development, is adding the DG2 (Alchemist) device information and the twenty PCI IDs. Yes, there are 20 PCI IDs for DG2 but not necessarily for all different models planned for going to market but sometimes extras are reserved for early engineering samples, possible but currently unplanned future SKUs, and similar reasons for reserving more possible IDs per family than what necessarily appear in retail/OEM channels.
Linux Kernel Patches Posted For Bringing Up Tesla's Full Self-Driving SoC - Phoronix
Samsung in partnership with Tesla has posted a set of 23 patches for enabling Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) SoC for the mainline Linux kernel.
The 23 patches get Tesla's Full Self-Driving SoC so that it can boot off the upstream Linux kernel compared to the downstream kernel builds currently used. The initial Tesla FSD SoC is made up of three clusters of four Cortex-A72 processor cores and several extra IP blocks.
Fwupd 1.7.4 Released with Support for ModemManager Devices and New Hardware
Fwupd 1.7.4 is here exactly one month after fwupd 1.7.3 and adds firmware branch support for ModemManager devices, adds the ability for firmware engineers to patch files at known offsets, and introduces support for displaying why more devices are not marked as updatable. This release also introduces support for more hardware, including the HP USB-C G2 Dock, Nordic HID devices using MCUBoot, ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Dock, Quectel EG25-G LTE modem, many UF2 devices, as well as more PixArt devices.
