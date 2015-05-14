today's howtos
-
How to install and use ADB on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Chromebooks, or even in a browser
If you want to do any number of things that require access to the so-called Android Debug Bridge (ADB) or the fastboot tools for Android — sideloading apps, installing custom ROMs, taking screenshots in apps that forbid it, or accessing certain hidden features — you'll need to get ADB up and running on your platform of choice first. Fortunately, doing so is possible virtually on any device at this point — you can even start ADB from another Android phone, or a web browser. We'll help you get set up no matter what platform you're on in this guide.
-
How To Install ImageMagick 7.1.0 In Ubuntu 20.04 LTS / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
ImageMagick is a free and open-source software used to create, edit, compose or convert digital images. It can read and write images in a variety of formats including 200 images.
It is available for multiple operating systems Linux, Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and others.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install ImageMagick 7.1.0 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 21.10, LinuxMint 20.3, and Fedora 35
-
Beginner's Guide to LibreOffice Writer for Microsoft Word Users
This is a collection of LibreOffice Writer tutorials for beginners published over the years by the Ubuntu Buzz. It covers the most basic exercises like basic writing, inserting pictures and tables, and dealing with page as well as paragraph styles. They are adapted with the hope to be useful and suitable for those who have background in Microsoft Word. We wish you would find Ubuntu, LibreOffice and Free Software community a safe home full of happiness and success.
-
Packaging LLVM Snapshots
The release manager for LLVM creates source tarballs with every new release of LLVM. That is more or less the result of a git archive operation on a particular directory in the LLVM mono-repository. In the downstream Fedora operating system we take those source tarballs and use them as input to our build system.
[...]
In order to make it easier for us to migrate to the next official version of LLVM, I tried to keep the changes to the original blueprints for a package to a minimum.
-
Screencast of Linux Mint 20.3, Funding for OBS Studio, and Latest BSDNow
Games: Escape Simulator, SuperTux, Godot Engine, and More
Your First Look at System76’s Rust-Based Desktop Experience
If you’ve been itching to hear some progress about System76’s new desktop environment, you’re in luck! Developer Eduardo Flores went hands on with early development versions of several COSMIC components and written about his findings (with copious amount of screenshots) on his blog. “System76’s objective is to create something that is faster, more customizable, and free of the limitations of the GNOME desktop environment, and let’s face it, we’re all curious as to how this desktop will look like,” Eduardo writes. And hey: he’s not wrong! Do keep in mind that everything you see in his (and this) post is at formative stage. Nothing shown is final, nothing shown is stable, and nothing shown is immune to change. Expect the final version of the Rust-based COSMIC desktop to differ (possibly majorly) from anything you see here. With that public service announcement out of the way, let’s dive in!
today's howtos
