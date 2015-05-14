Screencast of Linux Mint 20.3, Funding for OBS Studio, and Latest BSDNow Linux Mint 20.3 "Una" MATE overview | Stable, robust, traditional - Invidious In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 20.3 "Una" MATE and some of the applications pre-installed.

OBS Studio pulls in NVIDIA as a new sponsor | GamingOnLinux OBS Studio continues growing, with NVIDIA joining as their latest big sponsor to help this free and open source project continue getting better. Announced by the official OBS account on Twitter, it notes that NVIDIA is a new Diamond sponsor. This means that NVIDIA will be providing at least $50,000 a year to the project. This doesn't mean NVIDIA has any kind of control over OBS and they join the likes of Logitech, Twitch, Facebook and more in helping to fund probably the best way to record and livestream video on Linux.

BSDNow 437: Audit that package Using FreeBSD’s pkg-audit, 20 year old bug that went to Mars, FreeBSD on Slimbook, LLDB FreeBSD kernel core dump support, Steam on OpenBSD, Cool but obscure X11 tools, and more

Games: Escape Simulator, SuperTux, Godot Engine, and More Escape Simulator hits over $4M in gross sales | GamingOnLinux Escape Simulator has turned into a big success story for indie games and developer Pine Studio, with an announcement about how well it's done. Releasing on Steam back in October 2021, writing on Reddit the team noted how it has managed to hit "$4M in gross sales in less than two months of being released on Steam". It just goes to show that with the right know-how, indie developers can still manage to cut through the noise of thousands of games releasing on Steam all the time. How did they do it? As the Reddit post explains that part of the reason is that they hired a good PR team, and worked to create a good trailer. Plenty of it comes down to clever marketing, although it sounds like it did take a fair bit of time to do, like creating special puzzle rooms for people who covered the game. There was also some cross-promotion with other developers, and a lot of wishlists came from having a demo at some Steam festivals. Overall, it's an interesting little look into what goes on behind the scenes to make a game a success.

SuperTux released free on Steam, an open source classic | GamingOnLinux Giving a nice boost to a classic free and open source game, SuperTux has now been released on Steam and it's free to download and play. "Run and jump through SuperTux, the sidescrolling 2D platformer starring Tux, the Linux mascot. Squish and knock out enemies, collect powerups, and solve platforming puzzles throughout the Icy Island and the Rooted Forest, as Tux tries to save his beloved Penny from her kidnapper, Nolok!"

Heck Deck is a brilliant fusion of bullet-hell and a card game | GamingOnLinux What do you get when you cross a twin-stick bullet-hell with a card-game? Heck Deck. It's not a particularly long game but the idea is excellent. It ends up more like a deck-building shooter strategy game, it's thoroughly odd to properly pin it to a genre. Note: key provided by the developer. Time only moves when you move and you directly control a little sort-of wiggly-thing. Cards are you abilities and enemies fire cards. The thing is though, when you run out of cards you need to crash yourself into the cards the enemies fire to get more. It hurts you, but you get a new card to use (except health cards - they don't hurt of course). It's absolutely genius and I love it.

Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.5 beta 1 Godot 3.4 was released 2 months ago, and some of the major planned features for Godot 3.5 have since been merged and are now ready for wider testing. So we're starting the beta testing phase with this already significant set of changes, and we'll have frequent beta builds to polish them for the stable release. Some more features are still being worked on and will be included in future beta builds. All this work is done by contributors on the side while our main development focus remains on the upcoming Godot 4.0 alpha (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). Jump to the Downloads section. As usual, you can try it live with the online version of the Godot editor updated for this release.

Let your ideas take flight in the Arduino Cloud Games | Arduino Blog Arduino’s brand new initiative, the Arduino Cloud Games, is now live and accepting submissions. This new program is a way to build a community showcase of the most creative, innovative ideas that show the vast potential and scope of connected projects. Let’s take a look at how you can get involved, and let your ideas take flight.