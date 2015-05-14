today's leftovers
New KDReports Release - KDAB
We have just released version 2.1.0 of our KDReports developer tool product.
KDReports generates printable and exportable reports from code and from XML descriptions. Developers write the code that integrates KDReports with the rest of the application. External designers or marketing and sales staff can be tasked with creating the report structure, or its appearance. The created reports can be shown in a preview dialog that is part of KD Reports. They can also be saved to PDF files or sent directly to a printer.
Do-It-Yourself warnings categories
One of the reasons I have not "moved on" from Perl to some other more "modern" language is that Perl gives me such great access to its inner workings. The Do-It-Yourself Lexical Pragmas post from a couple weeks ago is an example of this. Another example is that Perl lets you tie your own code into its warnings system.
Tying into the warnings machinery requires a module. That is, the interface assumes you are reporting problems relative to another name space that invoked your code. Your module can either add diagnostics to existing Perl warning categories or actually create new categories. In either case your diagnostics are sensitive to the enablement or disablement of the category, as well as its fatalization.
PostgreSQL: pgagroal 1.4.0
The pgagroal community is happy to announce version 1.4.0.
Firefox Is Currently Facing A Major Bug In Connection
Users of the open source web browser have started to report a bug on various online communities where the browser simply can’t establish a connection to any website they wish to visit. Even when they try to close the browser, it hangs and keeps running in the background.
No official statement from Mozilla is released so far. However, the bug is already reported and developers and users are discussing the root cause of the problem.
Right now, the implementation of HTTP3 protocol in the browser seems to be the root cause of the problem, as users suggested that turning it off could fix the issue completely.
LIVA Q3 Plus pocket-sized AMD Ryzen Embedded mini PC sells for $242 and up - CNX Software
ECS LIVA Q3 Plus is another one of those pocket-sized mini PC’s we’ve seen in the past like the ECS LIVA Q2, Chuwi Larkbox, GMK NucBox, and others.
Most of those mini PCs are based on Intel Apollo Lake or Gemini Lake mini PC, but LIVA Q3 Plus comes with a twist as it is powered by a 15W AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B or R1505G processor making it, according to the Taiwanese company, the world’s smallest 15W AMD mini PC.
The State of Robotics – December 2021 | Ubuntu
I will be honest, I thought that December was going to be a slow month for the robotics news. With all the holidays, I was not expecting a month with exciting announcements or events. And when I was ready to put videos of robots dancing to Christmas carols, with Christmas hats and Christmas lights, I found a month packed with great news!
So let’s dive into our monthly robotics blog and explore what the last month of 2021 brought us. And if you were looking at our 2021 robotics rewind, this is not it.
Bits from Debian: New Debian Developers and Maintainers (November and December 2021)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
Douglas Andrew Torrance (dtorrance)
Mark Lee Garrett (lee)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
Lukas Matthias Märdian
Paulo Roberto Alves de Oliveira
Sergio Almeida Cipriano Junior
Julien Lamy
Kristian Nielsen
Jeremy Paul Arnold Sowden
Jussi Tapio Pakkanen
Marius Gripsgard
Martin Budaj
Peymaneh
Tommi Petteri Höynälänmaa
Rolling repos sync with Cooker (2022/01/13)
Hard working OM Cooker devs are at work copying Cooker repos to Rolling repos. We do this when Cooker devs believe we are at a good point for stability and bug fixing. There have been a huge amont of bugs fixed. Especially for KDE or other desktop packages it is best to wait for the entire process to complete to avoid problems.
Do not upgrade your Rolling system while this is in progress.You need to wait until copying cooker repos to rolling repos is finished. This process takes some time so we all need to patient.
