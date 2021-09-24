LF Openwashing and Fluff
Baumer, Infineon, Qualcomm Innovation Center, Percepio and Silicon Labs Select Zephyr RTOS for their Next Generation of Products and Solutions
The Zephyr™ Project announces a major milestone today with Baumer joining as a Platinum member and Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm Innovation Center, Inc., Percepio and Silicon Labs joining as Silver members. These new members have selected Zephyr RTOS as one of the key technologies to build their next generation of connected products and solutions.
IBM, Clemson, Linux Foundation join forces for sustainable crop information platform | ZDNet [Ed: Linux Foundation as openwashing and greenwashing services]
IBM has joined forces with the Linux Foundation and the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service and AgStack Foundation on a new project seeking to provide farmers with detailed information about how to grow crops sustainably and deal with the effects of climate change.
IBM developers began working with Clemson researchers through the Call For Code program, which IBM created as a way to support people building innovative technology solutions to persistent global problems.
Call for Code and AgStack open-source Ag Recommendations – IBM Developer
Many rural farmers in the U.S. do not have easy access to necessary crop and pest management data. Farmers often rely on information they receive from Research and Cooperative Extension Services. Traditionally, getting this information required calling or going in person to Cooperative Extension Service offices to ask questions. This approach could be prohibitive for those farmers not located near a physical office location. Even farmers in close proximity to an Extension Service office often need faster access to this information to make decisions while they are on the farm.
If data sources were more accessible to farmers, they could have the crop management resources they need in a more timely manner. Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension Service is one such important data source, providing cooperatives and farmers with agriculture recommendations to improve their yields and day-to-day farming practices. Modernizing and digitizing this kind of data to make it accessible online helps bring agriculture recommendations to farmers when and where they need it, without having to be in a particular location.
New Videos/Shows: Linux Action News and More
Games: Humble Bundle and Proton
5 Signs the Ubuntu Desktop Has Gone Stale
Ubuntu initially garnered attention for being a version of Linux that was easy to install and actually use. But that wasn't all. Ubuntu was exciting. Canonical and the Ubuntu community innovated the desktop, thinking creatively about what the Linux experience needed or could become. Two decades later, Ubuntu has more users, but that fire doesn't seem to burn as bright. Here are some reasons the Ubuntu desktop now seems relatively dim.
