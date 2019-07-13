Games: Humble Bundle and Proton
Humble Bundle retires all Mac and Linux games from the Humble Trove starting February 1st - Neowin
Notification of the change is abrupt, leaving gamers with only two weeks to download copies of their games from Humble Bundle into their humble bindles. Perhaps the biggest issue is that Humble Bundle will not deliver updates to these games. Those who yearn for the latest content update in this month's Retired Men's Nude Beach Volleyball will be out-of-luck. They will forever be locked behind the Humble Choice subscription plan and only be offered to Windows users.
Proton Experimental fixes up Sea of Thieves voice chat | GamingOnLinux
Today a small bug-fix update went out for Proton Experimental, as Valve continues readying it up ahead of the launch of their handheld Steam Deck. What is Proton? It's a compatibility layer designed to run Windows games from Steam on Linux. See more about it in our full guide.
The Anacrusis appears to run on Linux with Proton but some possible caveats | GamingOnLinux
The Anacrusis is a brand new release from Stray Bombay, and it's another entry in the swarm-shooter like Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood. Running it on Linux is possible too. Interestingly, Stray Bombay was co-founded by former Valve designer Chet Faliszek who worked on the likes of Half-Life, Portal and Left 4 Dead.
"The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!"
New Videos/Shows: Linux Action News and More
5 Signs the Ubuntu Desktop Has Gone Stale
Ubuntu initially garnered attention for being a version of Linux that was easy to install and actually use. But that wasn't all. Ubuntu was exciting. Canonical and the Ubuntu community innovated the desktop, thinking creatively about what the Linux experience needed or could become. Two decades later, Ubuntu has more users, but that fire doesn't seem to burn as bright. Here are some reasons the Ubuntu desktop now seems relatively dim.
