HowTos
  • How To Install Eclipse IDE on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Eclipse IDE on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Eclipse is a multi-language software development environment comprising an integrated development environment (IDE) and an extensible plug-in system. The most popular Eclipse product is Java Integrated Development Environment (IDE), but there are other pretty cool IDEs, including our C/C++ IDE, JavaScript/TypeScript IDE, PHP IDE, and more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Eclipse IDE on a Fedora 35.

  • How to Quickly Find Mouse Pointer in Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    For Ubuntu 20.04+ and other Linux with GNOME desktop (e.g., Fedora workstation, Debian and Arch Linux), there’s an extension lets you quickly locate mouse pointer.

    The extension is called “Jiggle“. It highlights the mouse pointer position when it moved rapidly by applying 3 cool animation effects: Cursor Scaling, Spotlight, and Fireworks.

  • How to Install Curl in Ubuntu - buildVirtual

    cURL (Client URL Library) is a command-line tool for transferring data using various network protocols, typically HTTP/s, though it supports many more including ftp, scp and smb. Curl has been around for quite a while – it was first released in 1996 (though back then it was called httpget).

    cURL is a command-line tool for getting or sending data including files using URL syntax. If you are a Linux user there is a good chance you have come across it at some point. Curl is often used as a way to download files from the internet, although it is capable of much more.

    Quite often it can be found on most Linux distributions, or if not it is straight forward to install it. This article shows you how to install curl on Ubuntu systems if it isn’t already present, and gives some simple examples to show you how to use curl and confirm that it is working as expected.

  • How to install and Configure Java 17 on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips

    In today’s guide, we are going to learn how we can install Java SE 17 on Fedora 35. Java is widely used in programs like Cassandra, Graylog, Wine, etc.

    Java delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security updates that is the reason why java is widely used and has a larger community base worldwide.

  • How to Set Up NFS Server and Client on Rocky/Alma Linux 8

    NFS(Network File System) is a distributed file system protocol that allows a user on a client computer to access files over a computer network much like local storage is accessed. It is a popular, cross-platform and distributed file system protocol used to export local file systems over the network so that clients can share directories and files with others over a network and interact with them as though they are mounted locally. This distributed file system protocol allows a user on a client computer to access files over a network in the same way they would access a local storage file. Because it is an open standard, anyone can implement the protocol.

    Rocky Linux 8 supports NFS version 3(NFSv3) and 4(NFSv4). The default NFS version is 4.2 which features support for Access Control Lists (ACLs), server-side copy, sparse files, space reservation, labeled NFS, layout enhancements, and much more.

    In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure the NFS Server and NFS client on Rocky Linux 8.

  • Using Ansible to install and configure Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 20.04 – Citizix

    In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 20.04 using Ansible.

    Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch has quickly become the most popular search engine and is commonly used for log analytics, full-text search, security intelligence, business analytics, and operational intelligence use cases.

    Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.

  • How to install Mysql Server 8 on FreeBSD 13 – Citizix

    MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. Its one of the popular relational management system.

    Mysql is commonly installed as part of the popular LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP/Python/Perl) stack. It implements the relational model and Structured Query Language (SQL) to manage and query data.

    In this guide we are going to install mysql 8 on FreeBSD 13.

  • How to install Godot Game Engine on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Godot Game Engine on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

New Videos/Shows: Linux Action News and More

Games: Humble Bundle and Proton

  • Humble Bundle retires all Mac and Linux games from the Humble Trove starting February 1st - Neowin

    Notification of the change is abrupt, leaving gamers with only two weeks to download copies of their games from Humble Bundle into their humble bindles. Perhaps the biggest issue is that Humble Bundle will not deliver updates to these games. Those who yearn for the latest content update in this month's Retired Men's Nude Beach Volleyball will be out-of-luck. They will forever be locked behind the Humble Choice subscription plan and only be offered to Windows users.

  • Proton Experimental fixes up Sea of Thieves voice chat | GamingOnLinux

    Today a small bug-fix update went out for Proton Experimental, as Valve continues readying it up ahead of the launch of their handheld Steam Deck. What is Proton? It's a compatibility layer designed to run Windows games from Steam on Linux. See more about it in our full guide.

  • The Anacrusis appears to run on Linux with Proton but some possible caveats | GamingOnLinux

    The Anacrusis is a brand new release from Stray Bombay, and it's another entry in the swarm-shooter like Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood. Running it on Linux is possible too. Interestingly, Stray Bombay was co-founded by former Valve designer Chet Faliszek who worked on the likes of Half-Life, Portal and Left 4 Dead. "The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!"

LF Openwashing and Fluff

  • Baumer, Infineon, Qualcomm Innovation Center, Percepio and Silicon Labs Select Zephyr RTOS for their Next Generation of Products and Solutions
    The Zephyr™ Project announces a major milestone today with Baumer joining as a Platinum member and Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm Innovation Center, Inc., Percepio and Silicon Labs joining as Silver members. These new members have selected Zephyr RTOS as one of the key technologies to build their next generation of connected products and solutions.

  • IBM, Clemson, Linux Foundation join forces for sustainable crop information platform | ZDNet [Ed: Linux Foundation as openwashing and greenwashing services]

    IBM has joined forces with the Linux Foundation and the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service and AgStack Foundation on a new project seeking to provide farmers with detailed information about how to grow crops sustainably and deal with the effects of climate change. IBM developers began working with Clemson researchers through the Call For Code program, which IBM created as a way to support people building innovative technology solutions to persistent global problems.

  • Call for Code and AgStack open-source Ag Recommendations – IBM Developer

    Many rural farmers in the U.S. do not have easy access to necessary crop and pest management data. Farmers often rely on information they receive from Research and Cooperative Extension Services. Traditionally, getting this information required calling or going in person to Cooperative Extension Service offices to ask questions. This approach could be prohibitive for those farmers not located near a physical office location. Even farmers in close proximity to an Extension Service office often need faster access to this information to make decisions while they are on the farm. If data sources were more accessible to farmers, they could have the crop management resources they need in a more timely manner. Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension Service is one such important data source, providing cooperatives and farmers with agriculture recommendations to improve their yields and day-to-day farming practices. Modernizing and digitizing this kind of data to make it accessible online helps bring agriculture recommendations to farmers when and where they need it, without having to be in a particular location.

5 Signs the Ubuntu Desktop Has Gone Stale

Ubuntu initially garnered attention for being a version of Linux that was easy to install and actually use. But that wasn't all. Ubuntu was exciting. Canonical and the Ubuntu community innovated the desktop, thinking creatively about what the Linux experience needed or could become. Two decades later, Ubuntu has more users, but that fire doesn't seem to burn as bright. Here are some reasons the Ubuntu desktop now seems relatively dim. Read more

