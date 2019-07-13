SciDAVis is an open-source application for scientific data analysis and data visualization
SciDAVis is a free interactive application aimed at data analysis and publication-quality plotting. It combines a shallow learning curve and an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical user interface with powerful features such as scriptability and extensibility.
Alternative to:
SciDAVis is similar in its field of application to proprietary Windows applications like Origin and SigmaPlot as well as free applications like QtiPlot, Labplot, and Gnuplot.
What sets SciDAVis apart from the above is its emphasis on providing a friendly and open environment (in the software as well as the project) for new and experienced users alike.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 127 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Videos/Shows: Linux Action News and More
Games: Humble Bundle and Proton
LF Openwashing and Fluff
5 Signs the Ubuntu Desktop Has Gone Stale
Ubuntu initially garnered attention for being a version of Linux that was easy to install and actually use. But that wasn't all. Ubuntu was exciting. Canonical and the Ubuntu community innovated the desktop, thinking creatively about what the Linux experience needed or could become. Two decades later, Ubuntu has more users, but that fire doesn't seem to burn as bright. Here are some reasons the Ubuntu desktop now seems relatively dim.
Recent comments
37 min 5 sec ago
43 min 39 sec ago
46 min 15 sec ago
4 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago