Top 10 best Desktop Environments for 2022 Linux and against Linux | systemd-free linux community
First we should explain the reason for the title, then we should explain why has this become a trendy catchy titling of pseudo-media, what is pseudo-media, who they serve, and how can there be real linux development without this consuming black hole?
How were desktop environments conceived and developed, and why were they developed? Many technical reasons:
1 as hardware became quickly more able to display more complex graphics than the old text terminals, it became possible to display graphical images that weren’t drawn by grouping alphanumeric symbols together in lines, then digital drawings (CAD), then low resolution photographs that kept climbing in higher and higher levels, then video and high-fidelity audio.
2 the competitive conditioning developed through living in capitalism, elevates marketablility as an unquestionable value, and since operating systems with higher graphic capabilities became popular, coders engaged in a rat race to outscore large corporate graphic projects.
3 MS-win became nearly a global monopoly in computer systems, so the (conditioned) goal was clear, to provide “cheaper” “less binding” software that were equally pretty and offered similar utility. Those who argued the system is not its graphical abilities but its ability to perform other tasks without much graphical feedback, and just provide adequate information and control for those tasks, became less and less popular themselves, to the extent people called them hopeless romantics.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 430 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 9 Best Linux Distros for Privacy-Focused Users
The proliferation of cyberattacks and increasing security breaches is a matter of great concern in the open-source community. However, there is still hope to overcome these breaches, considering the ongoing stress on privacy-focused Linux distros. These open-source Linux OSes combine best-in-class tools, encryption, and virtualization tactics to counter threats. If privacy ranks high on your agenda, and you need to switch to a high-end security-oriented Linux OS, then you should check out the nine Linux distros listed below.
General and Programming Leftovers
SciDAVis is an open-source application for scientific data analysis and data visualization
SciDAVis is a free interactive application aimed at data analysis and publication-quality plotting. It combines a shallow learning curve and an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical user interface with powerful features such as scriptability and extensibility. Alternative to: SciDAVis is similar in its field of application to proprietary Windows applications like Origin and SigmaPlot as well as free applications like QtiPlot, Labplot, and Gnuplot. What sets SciDAVis apart from the above is its emphasis on providing a friendly and open environment (in the software as well as the project) for new and experienced users alike.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 49 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 38 min ago