Top 10 best Desktop Environments for 2022 Linux and against Linux | systemd-free linux community

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 14th of January 2022 01:35:33 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

First we should explain the reason for the title, then we should explain why has this become a trendy catchy titling of pseudo-media, what is pseudo-media, who they serve, and how can there be real linux development without this consuming black hole?

How were desktop environments conceived and developed, and why were they developed? Many technical reasons:

1 as hardware became quickly more able to display more complex graphics than the old text terminals, it became possible to display graphical images that weren’t drawn by grouping alphanumeric symbols together in lines, then digital drawings (CAD), then low resolution photographs that kept climbing in higher and higher levels, then video and high-fidelity audio.

2 the competitive conditioning developed through living in capitalism, elevates marketablility as an unquestionable value, and since operating systems with higher graphic capabilities became popular, coders engaged in a rat race to outscore large corporate graphic projects.

3 MS-win became nearly a global monopoly in computer systems, so the (conditioned) goal was clear, to provide “cheaper” “less binding” software that were equally pretty and offered similar utility. Those who argued the system is not its graphical abilities but its ability to perform other tasks without much graphical feedback, and just provide adequate information and control for those tasks, became less and less popular themselves, to the extent people called them hopeless romantics.

More in Tux Machines

The 9 Best Linux Distros for Privacy-Focused Users

The proliferation of cyberattacks and increasing security breaches is a matter of great concern in the open-source community. However, there is still hope to overcome these breaches, considering the ongoing stress on privacy-focused Linux distros. These open-source Linux OSes combine best-in-class tools, encryption, and virtualization tactics to counter threats. If privacy ranks high on your agenda, and you need to switch to a high-end security-oriented Linux OS, then you should check out the nine Linux distros listed below. Read more

General and Programming Leftovers

  • Apache Software Foundation statement on White House Open Source Security Summit

    The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) participated today in a meeting hosted by the White House to discuss security of open source software, and how to improve the "supply chain" of open source software to better facilitate the rapid adoption of security fixes when necessary. The virtual summit included representation from a number of companies and U.S. departments and agencies. Three representatives of the ASF participated in the virtual summit, ASF President David Nalley, VP of Security Mark Cox, and ASF board member Sam Ruby.

  • IDrive® 360 Adds Endpoint Cloud Backup Support for Linux Machines

    IDrive® 360, a secure, enterprise-scale endpoint cloud backup solution from IDrive, has added backup support for Linux machines, enabling IT admins to schedule and automate backups for all of their organizational Linux data into a single account through a unified web console.

  • Announcing Rust 1.58.0 | Rust Blog

    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.58.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.58.0 is as easy as...

  • Everett v3.0.0 released! | Will's Blog

    Everett is a configuration library for Python apps.

  • The Full-Stack Developer Vocabulary(The Full List!) - DEV Community [Ed: Many buzzwords hype and pure bullshit like “serverless”]

    If you're new to this whole full-stack development thing and get confused by some of the words people use when talking about full-stack development, then stick around because here, I'll be compiling the most common words and phrases related to full-stack development. Of course, it will take much more time to learn the details of each of the things I'll be mentioning. Each of the words and phrases will be summarized to give you an idea of what these words and phrases mean, so that you can understand what people are referencing with them when talking about certain areas of full-stack development.

  • The 2021 Arduino Open Source Report is out | Arduino Blog

    We’re excited to announce the Arduino Open Source Report for 2021 is now available, offering many insights into the development of our open-source ecosystem during the past year. In this retrospective report you’ll learn about the activities Arduino carried out in the last twelve months, thanks to the hard work of the employees, contractors and volunteers on our team and to the passion of our vibrant community, fueling our mission every day. We’re proud of the many achievements we celebrated in 2021. It was one of the busiest and most productive years in Arduino’s history of commitment to open source.

  • Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format - Phoronix

    Back in 2019 the Linux kernel deprecated a.out support for that file format used several decades ago before ELF tookover. Now in 2022 it looks like that a.out code will be removed from the kernel. Linux relied on the a.out format until v1.2 in the mid-90's when ELF became the popular format for binaries. While the a.out format hasn't been widely used on Linux in many years, it took until 2019 for the support to be deprecated for running a.out binaries on x86 32-bit. Compilers and other toolchain components have moved on from the a.out file format for years.

SciDAVis is an open-source application for scientific data analysis and data visualization

SciDAVis is a free interactive application aimed at data analysis and publication-quality plotting. It combines a shallow learning curve and an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical user interface with powerful features such as scriptability and extensibility. Alternative to: SciDAVis is similar in its field of application to proprietary Windows applications like Origin and SigmaPlot as well as free applications like QtiPlot, Labplot, and Gnuplot. What sets SciDAVis apart from the above is its emphasis on providing a friendly and open environment (in the software as well as the project) for new and experienced users alike. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To Install Eclipse IDE on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Eclipse IDE on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Eclipse is a multi-language software development environment comprising an integrated development environment (IDE) and an extensible plug-in system. The most popular Eclipse product is Java Integrated Development Environment (IDE), but there are other pretty cool IDEs, including our C/C++ IDE, JavaScript/TypeScript IDE, PHP IDE, and more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Eclipse IDE on a Fedora 35.

  • How to Quickly Find Mouse Pointer in Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    For Ubuntu 20.04+ and other Linux with GNOME desktop (e.g., Fedora workstation, Debian and Arch Linux), there’s an extension lets you quickly locate mouse pointer. The extension is called “Jiggle“. It highlights the mouse pointer position when it moved rapidly by applying 3 cool animation effects: Cursor Scaling, Spotlight, and Fireworks.

  • How to Install Curl in Ubuntu - buildVirtual

    cURL (Client URL Library) is a command-line tool for transferring data using various network protocols, typically HTTP/s, though it supports many more including ftp, scp and smb. Curl has been around for quite a while – it was first released in 1996 (though back then it was called httpget). cURL is a command-line tool for getting or sending data including files using URL syntax. If you are a Linux user there is a good chance you have come across it at some point. Curl is often used as a way to download files from the internet, although it is capable of much more. Quite often it can be found on most Linux distributions, or if not it is straight forward to install it. This article shows you how to install curl on Ubuntu systems if it isn’t already present, and gives some simple examples to show you how to use curl and confirm that it is working as expected.

  • How to install and Configure Java 17 on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips

    In today’s guide, we are going to learn how we can install Java SE 17 on Fedora 35. Java is widely used in programs like Cassandra, Graylog, Wine, etc. Java delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security updates that is the reason why java is widely used and has a larger community base worldwide.

  • How to Set Up NFS Server and Client on Rocky/Alma Linux 8

    NFS(Network File System) is a distributed file system protocol that allows a user on a client computer to access files over a computer network much like local storage is accessed. It is a popular, cross-platform and distributed file system protocol used to export local file systems over the network so that clients can share directories and files with others over a network and interact with them as though they are mounted locally. This distributed file system protocol allows a user on a client computer to access files over a network in the same way they would access a local storage file. Because it is an open standard, anyone can implement the protocol. Rocky Linux 8 supports NFS version 3(NFSv3) and 4(NFSv4). The default NFS version is 4.2 which features support for Access Control Lists (ACLs), server-side copy, sparse files, space reservation, labeled NFS, layout enhancements, and much more. In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure the NFS Server and NFS client on Rocky Linux 8.

  • Using Ansible to install and configure Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 20.04 – Citizix

    In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 20.04 using Ansible. Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch has quickly become the most popular search engine and is commonly used for log analytics, full-text search, security intelligence, business analytics, and operational intelligence use cases. Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.

  • How to install Mysql Server 8 on FreeBSD 13 – Citizix

    MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. Its one of the popular relational management system. Mysql is commonly installed as part of the popular LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP/Python/Perl) stack. It implements the relational model and Structured Query Language (SQL) to manage and query data. In this guide we are going to install mysql 8 on FreeBSD 13.

  • How to install Godot Game Engine on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Godot Game Engine on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

