The proliferation of cyberattacks and increasing security breaches is a matter of great concern in the open-source community. However, there is still hope to overcome these breaches, considering the ongoing stress on privacy-focused Linux distros. These open-source Linux OSes combine best-in-class tools, encryption, and virtualization tactics to counter threats. If privacy ranks high on your agenda, and you need to switch to a high-end security-oriented Linux OS, then you should check out the nine Linux distros listed below.

Edatec’s compact, $113-and-up “CM4 Nano” industrial box is built around the RPi CM4 with HDMI, MIPI-DSI/CSI, GbE, WiFi/BT, 3x USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO, a 12-18VDC input, and -25 to 60°C support. Edatech has launched a 103 x 62 x 21.5mm industrial system that runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The company compares the box, which offers access to the CM4 Nano carrier board, with the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. Touted advantages include a full-size HDMI port with USB-based touchscreen support, a wide-range 12-18VDC input, and an RTC. There is also a wider operating range, which is variably listed at -25 to 50°C and -25 to 60°C.

General and Programming Leftovers Apache Software Foundation statement on White House Open Source Security Summit The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) participated today in a meeting hosted by the White House to discuss security of open source software, and how to improve the "supply chain" of open source software to better facilitate the rapid adoption of security fixes when necessary. The virtual summit included representation from a number of companies and U.S. departments and agencies. Three representatives of the ASF participated in the virtual summit, ASF President David Nalley, VP of Security Mark Cox, and ASF board member Sam Ruby.

IDrive® 360 Adds Endpoint Cloud Backup Support for Linux Machines IDrive® 360, a secure, enterprise-scale endpoint cloud backup solution from IDrive, has added backup support for Linux machines, enabling IT admins to schedule and automate backups for all of their organizational Linux data into a single account through a unified web console.

Announcing Rust 1.58.0 | Rust Blog The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.58.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.58.0 is as easy as...

Everett v3.0.0 released! | Will's Blog Everett is a configuration library for Python apps.

[Ed: Many buzzwords hype and pure bullshit like "serverless"] If you're new to this whole full-stack development thing and get confused by some of the words people use when talking about full-stack development, then stick around because here, I'll be compiling the most common words and phrases related to full-stack development. Of course, it will take much more time to learn the details of each of the things I'll be mentioning. Each of the words and phrases will be summarized to give you an idea of what these words and phrases mean, so that you can understand what people are referencing with them when talking about certain areas of full-stack development.

The 2021 Arduino Open Source Report is out | Arduino Blog We’re excited to announce the Arduino Open Source Report for 2021 is now available, offering many insights into the development of our open-source ecosystem during the past year. In this retrospective report you’ll learn about the activities Arduino carried out in the last twelve months, thanks to the hard work of the employees, contractors and volunteers on our team and to the passion of our vibrant community, fueling our mission every day. We’re proud of the many achievements we celebrated in 2021. It was one of the busiest and most productive years in Arduino’s history of commitment to open source.

Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format - Phoronix Back in 2019 the Linux kernel deprecated a.out support for that file format used several decades ago before ELF tookover. Now in 2022 it looks like that a.out code will be removed from the kernel. Linux relied on the a.out format until v1.2 in the mid-90's when ELF became the popular format for binaries. While the a.out format hasn't been widely used on Linux in many years, it took until 2019 for the support to be deprecated for running a.out binaries on x86 32-bit. Compilers and other toolchain components have moved on from the a.out file format for years.