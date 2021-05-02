today's leftovers
My sunk cost fallacy relationship with my home desktop
However, this machine dates from early 2018 so it's only about three years old now. Three years is a pretty aggressive replacement cycle for desktop machines today, especially when I bought it as a relatively good machine that I was expecting to last me for at least five years. And more importantly, there's the sunk cost fallacy. I want this machine to work, and I want to persuade myself that magically it will work well enough for me not to do anything (or at least anything substantial). Just as I expected back in August of 2020, I've done nothing so far and just coasted along, and so far that has actually worked out in the sense that I've avoided both total failure and too many issues (although I had one alarming incident). It's easier to do nothing than to act.
Neptune, GeckoLinux, Slackel, UbuntuDDE & Touch, qBittorrent …
First PING 2022 and there are already interesting things to collect with this broom, almost everything from this first week of the year … with the inevitable exception of Linux Mint 20.3, whose launch we echoed yesterday.
Full Circle Weekly News #244
A YouTube Studio Tour 2022 (Warning: Way Too Long!) - Invidious
One of the most often requested videos is the "YouTube studio tour." Because of the requests, and because I'm constantly getting new equipment, it's a good idea to do an updated studio tour every few months, where I discuss the equipment that I use to make my video content.
QOwnNotes 22.1.6 - Neowin
QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud). So you are able to write down your thoughts with QOwnNotes and edit or search for them later from your mobile device (like with CloudNotes) or the ownCloud web-service. The notes are stored as plain text files and you can sync them with your ownCloud sync client. Of course other software, like Dropbox, Syncthing, Seafile or BitTorrent Sync can be used too.
yt-dlp vs youtube-dl
It’s well known that videos are not nearly as easy to save from a website as things like images or text. Although web browsers do not feature a default way to save videos directly to our hard drive, open source projects like yt-dlp and youtube-dl fill this gap quite nicely.
As you can tell from the names, these tools work especially for YouTube, where most of the world’s videos are found these days. But they can also work for a variety of other sites – actually, most any site that you come across. And, usually, if there is a site that these tools can’t work with, the developers will work on adding support for it into the next release of their software.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install yt-dlp and youtube-dl on major Linux distros. We will also go over their pros and cons to help you see which one is better.
In practice, there are two types of window managers in modern X
As part of its nominal mantra of "mechanism, not policy", the X Window System uses a user provided window manager. As far as most X programs are concerned, all window managers are supposed to be equal (assuming that they implement some standards for interoperability, such as EWMH and ICCM). The various Unix desktops (GNOME, KDE, etc) have some extra stuff between their own programs and their own desktop window manager, but theoretically all 'foreign' window managers are about the same.
Unfortunately, this is not the practical reality in modern X. In practice the world of window manager environments has split into two types, one of which is not equal to the other. There are compositing window manager environments, which are found in pretty much every significant X desktop, and also non-compositing window managers. Many stand alone X window managers, such as fvwm, are non-compositing, as you can see in Wikipedia's comparison of X window managers.
openSUSE 15.2 Reached End-of-Life - openSUSE News
Users of openSUSE Leap 15.2 will not be receiving security and maintenance updates as the version is now EOL (end of life) as of Jan. 4, 2022.
EOL ends updates for the operating system minor version. Those who continue to use EOL versions will be exposed to vulnerabilities because these discontinued versions no longer receive security and maintenance updates. This is why users need to upgrade to the newer minor release; openSUSE Leap 15.3!
You’ll be able to write your next Klingon opera in LibreOffice
Star Trek’s fictional species of space vikings have technically had their own language since The Trouble with Tribbles way back in the original TV series, but the film series started expanding Klingon into a semi-functional language during the 1980s. With a combination of canon works and the help of enthusiastic fans, Klingon has become a somewhat “real” language over the few decades, complete with its own promotional institute and official translations of such works as Hamlet, the Epic of Gilgamesh, and A Christmas Carol.
Fuzz Testing YottaDB
Every day, we find fault with our software, so that you don’t!
Robustness in software is a mark of quality that’s often easy to lose in development.
Thanks to Zachary Minneker of Security Innovation, Inc., we are implementing fuzz testing to make our software even more robust. Fuzz testing provides us with one more way to generate test cases to test that the software does not do what it is not supposed to do. As expected from a new form of testing, we have discovered bugs that we did not know existed, and which no user has reported to us.
How To Connect R Shiny to Postgres Database – The Definite Guide
Today you’ll learn how to connect R and R Shiny to the Postgres database – one of the most well-known open-source databases. There’s no better way to learn than through a hands-on example, so you’ll also create a fully-working interactive dashboard with R Shiny.
We assume you already have the Postgres database installed, as well as a GUI management tool like pgAdmin. Installation is OS-specific, so we won’t go through that today. You can Google the installation steps – it shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp 1.0.8: Updated, Strict Headers
The Rcpp team is thrilled to share the news of the newest release 1.0.8 of Rcpp which hit CRAN today, and has already been uploaded to Debian as well. Windows and macOS builds should appear at CRAN in the next few days. This release continues with the six-months cycle started with release 1.0.5 in July 2020. As a reminder, interim ‘dev’ or ‘rc’ releases will alwasys be available in the Rcpp drat repo; this cycle there were once again seven (!!) – times two as we also tested the modified header (more below). These rolling release tend to work just as well, and are also fully tested against all reverse-dependencies.
Rcpp has become the most popular way of enhancing R with C or C++ code. Right now, around 2478 packages on CRAN depend on Rcpp for making analytical code go faster and further, along with 242 in BioConductor.
Sylvio Almada Cabral appointed as AFRINIC Board director
AFRINIC is the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for Africa. AFRINIC Board consists of nine members, six of whom are elected to represent sub-regions, two are from independent regions and one seat is occupied by the CEO.
Humble Bundle Removing Mac, Linux Games From Trove Library
Subscribers can only download Mac and Linux versions of Humble Trove games until January 31
Survey Shows 60% Of VFX Designers Are Using Linux
VES (Visual Effects Society) is an organization that represents visual effects designers, animators, studios, film makers and other related stakeholders from many different countries around the world. They have thousands of members from many different companies specialized in VFX field, some of which have made the most iconic films in the world. VES has published the results of a survey they worked on between October-November of 2021 about studio software platforms used by their members. 88 Unique studios have participated in the survey, which collectively own more than 59,000 artist workstations (Or computers). The survey aimed to explore which software platforms are most common in the VFX industry, and the key findings could be quite surprising for you.
