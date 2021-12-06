Language Selection

Friday 14th of January 2022
HowTos
  1. How to Install and Configure Elasticsearch on Rocky Linux 8

    In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Elasticsearch on Rocky Linux 8. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based distros like Alma Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 8.

    Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch has quickly become the most popular search engine and is commonly used for log analytics, full-text search, security intelligence, business analytics, and operational intelligence use cases.

  2. How to Install and Configure Kibana on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8

    In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Kibana in Rocky Linux 8. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based distros like Alma Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 8.

    Kibana is a proprietary data visualization dashboard software for Elasticsearch, whose open source successor in OpenSearch is OpenSearch Dashboards. It is a data visualization and exploration tool used for log and time-series analytics, application monitoring, and operational intelligence use cases. It offers powerful and easy-to-use features such as histograms, line graphs, pie charts, heat maps, and built-in geospatial support. Kibana also acts as the user interface for monitoring, managing, and securing an Elastic Stack cluster — as well as the centralized hub for built-in solutions developed on the Elastic Stack.

  3. How to View and Monitor Disk Space Usage From the Linux Command Line – CloudSavvy IT

    While it’s usually pretty clear if your system is running out of memory or using too much CPU time, disk usage is another key metric that can sneak up on you over time if you leave your server unattended. You’ll want to regular check your disk usage using these commands.

  4. How to Install LAMP Stack on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable

    LAMP is a collection of open-source software commonly used to serve web applications that have been around since the late 1990s. LAMP is an acronym that stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP and provides the components needed to host and manage web content and is still arguably the most utilized stack deployment for developers and web applications today.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the LAMP stack (Apache, MariaDB, PHP) on Debian 11 Bullseye using the most up-to-date packages instead of the default Debian 11 repository versions.

    Note, you can install LAMP on Debian 11 using this method without the newer repositories; use the same commands without importing any third-party repositories.

  5. How to Install Latest Zoom on Ubuntu & Other Linux Distributions - TREND OCEANS

    Zoom, a.k.a. Zoom Meeting, is video conferencing software that is available for all major platforms, including Linux. It is very popular among working professionals and students.

    And I believe you all are familiar with zoom features. That’s why we are directly moving to the Download and Installation step for Zoom in Linux.

    In this following guide, you will see the download and installation steps for Zoom, which include steps for all major Linux distributions and removing steps.

  6. How to Install WordPress with LAMP Stack on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable

    WordPress is the most dominant content management system written in PHP, combined with MySQL or MariaDB database. You can create and maintain a site without prior web development or coding knowledge. The first version of WordPress was created in 2003 by Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little and is now used by 70% of the known web market, according to W3Tech. WordPress comes in two versions: the free open source WordPress.org and WordPress.com, a paid service that starts at $5 per month up to $59. Using this content management system is easy and often seen as a stepping stone for making a blog or similar featured site.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install self-hosted WordPress using the latest LAMP Stack – Apache, MariaDB, and PHP versions available on Debian 11 Bullseye.

  7. 3 tools for troubleshooting packet filtering | Enable Sysadmin

    Nmap, Wireshark, and tcpdump are helpful tools for troubleshooting your network. This article shows you how to use them with a real-world example, because when you're trying to learn a new technology or technique, sometimes the best way is to walk through a scenario.

  8. How To Install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Liqourix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Ubuntu 20.04. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, multimedia, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  9. How To Setup and Limit Hotspot Data on Your Android Device

    Suppose you have an emergency situation and need an internet connection badly, but you don’t have any cellular data or Wi-Fi connection nearby. And noticed that some of your friends or colleagues are with you at this moment who are having cellular data on their phones. The thing is, you have to use your Android device to complete the task. So what to do now? Turn on your friends’ or colleagues phones’ cellular data and hotspot and Wi-Fi of your phone. Just connect your device to their hotspot. The setup and limit hotspot data procedure on your Android is as easy as pie.

    Similarly, you can set up your hotspot on your Android device and also limit the users according to your requirements. Normally, if you’re giving your cellular data to another user through a hotspot, then the rate of data consumption is huge.

    As a result, you need to limit your users at a time, though there’s an option called Unlimited users that will be in the hotspot setting. Let’s start with the setup and limit hotspot data on your Android easily.

  • EndeavourOS Atlantis Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
  • Reality 2.0 Episode 95: What Was Web 2.0?

    New episode of the Reality 2.0 podcast is uploaded and out today: Reality 2.0 Episode 95: What Was Web 2.0? Tune in to our new episode! Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman talk to Petros Koutoupis about Air Tags and the generations of the web.

  • EVerest: The open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure

    Even if you'd never buy a Tesla, electric vehicles (EVs) are the future. There's only one big problem. Unlike a gas-based car, where you can always find a gas station when you need to top off, there's nothing like enough electrical charging stations. One big reason for this is that there's no standardization to speak of behind those chargers. The Linux Foundation (LF) plans on changing this with the new LF Energy EVerest project.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 17 December 2021

    Happy Christmas and New Years everyone! I hope you are all ready for a well deserved break. The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights from our final iteration of the year.

  • CentOS Community Newsletter, January 2022

    The first CentOS Dojo of 2022 is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, immediately before the first day of FOSDEM 2022. We expect to publish the schedule to the event wiki page by the time you read this newsletter. The event will be held online, and registration is free! Join us for two days of CentOS content and networking.

Programming Leftovers

  • How to install GitEye GUI Git client on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS

    GitEye is a graphical Git client for Windows, OSX, and Linux available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions. Here we learn the steps and commands to install GitEye on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish and Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. CollabNet is the developer behind GitEye to offer a desktop application for easily but graphically managing Git projects with functions of distributed version control in a graphical interface. Apart from GitEye, CollabNet also offers products related to cloud and ALM (Application Lifecycle Management).

  • Encyclopedia Of Broken UserAgent String Detections - otsukare

    This is not a comprehensive encyclopedia, but these are patterns we have met in the past for identifying user agent strings which are broken or future fail. Do not use these ! and if your code is using one form of these, please change it. Tell me if you found new ones.

  • Christopher Davis: Lifetimes, Clones, and Closures: Explaining the “glib::clone!()” Macro

    One thing that I’ve seen confuse newcomers to writing GObject-based Rust code is the glib::clone!() macro. It’s foreign to people coming from writing normal Rust code trying to write GObject-based code, and it’s foreign to many people used to writing GObject-based code in other languages (e.g. C, Python, JavaScript, and Vala). Over the years I’ve explained it a few times, and I figure now that I should write a blog post that I can point people to describing what the clone!() macro is, what it does, and why we need it in detail.

  • SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 96-97) | SpiderMonkey JavaScript/WebAssembly Engine

    SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 96 and 97 Nightly release cycles.

  • Qt 6.3 Alpha released

    You can find initial list of new features in the Qt 6.3.0 from What's New in Qt 6.3 documentation. But please note the documentation is still under construction and will be updated until we are ready for the final release. As usual, you can add the Qt 6.3 Alpha to the existing online installation by using the maintenance tool. Or you can do a clean installation by using the Qt Online Installer. Qt 6.3 Alpha source packages can be downloaded from the Qt Account portal and the download.qt.io as well.

  • Qt 6.3 Alpha Released With New Qt Quick Compiler For Commercial Customers - Phoronix

    The Qt Company just announced Qt 6.3 Alpha as the first formal test release for this next Qt6 toolkit update. The Qt Company also lifted the lid on their new Qt Quick Compiler where they are aiming for QML to run at "a speed close to native" for that interpreted language. Qt 6.3 has been working on a new "Qt Language Server" module, there are a number of new functions in the Qt Core module, Qt Quick has added a MessageDialog that will provide a native dialog message box on supported platforms, "qmltc" as the new QML type compiler, the Qt Wayland Compositor module adds a Qt Shell that supports all windowing system features handled by Qt, Qt Wayland can now support creating custom shell extensions, support for Wayland's Presentation Time protocol, and a variety of other additions.

  • The new Qt Quick Compiler - get QML to run at a speed close to native

    As most of you know, QML is an interpreted language. The flexibility of any interpreted language always comes with a potential decrease in performance. As we are very convinced of many other potentials of QML, we strive to reduce - if not to completely eliminate - this unpleasant potential. We implemented changes in the last Qt5 releases and especially in Qt6 helping to take a significant step towards our long term goal: make QML run at a speed close to native. This blog post explains what is new. The upcoming two blog post will elaborate the technology and its development history.

  • Rust 1.58.0 released [LWN.net]

    More information on "captured identifiers" (the ability to use in-scope variables directly in format strings) can be found on this page.

  • How To Install Apache NetBeans on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache NetBeans on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, The NetBeans (also known as Apache Netbeans) is an open-source and award-winning IDE (integrated development environment) application for Windows, Linux, and Mac. It offers excellent debugging capabilities, coding, plugins, and extensions with multiple out-of-the-box features. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache NetBeans IDE on a Fedora 35.

