today's howtos
How to Install and Configure Elasticsearch on Rocky Linux 8
In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Elasticsearch on Rocky Linux 8. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based distros like Alma Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 8.
Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch has quickly become the most popular search engine and is commonly used for log analytics, full-text search, security intelligence, business analytics, and operational intelligence use cases.
How to Install and Configure Kibana on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8
In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Kibana in Rocky Linux 8. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based distros like Alma Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 8.
Kibana is a proprietary data visualization dashboard software for Elasticsearch, whose open source successor in OpenSearch is OpenSearch Dashboards. It is a data visualization and exploration tool used for log and time-series analytics, application monitoring, and operational intelligence use cases. It offers powerful and easy-to-use features such as histograms, line graphs, pie charts, heat maps, and built-in geospatial support. Kibana also acts as the user interface for monitoring, managing, and securing an Elastic Stack cluster — as well as the centralized hub for built-in solutions developed on the Elastic Stack.
How to View and Monitor Disk Space Usage From the Linux Command Line – CloudSavvy IT
While it’s usually pretty clear if your system is running out of memory or using too much CPU time, disk usage is another key metric that can sneak up on you over time if you leave your server unattended. You’ll want to regular check your disk usage using these commands.
How to Install LAMP Stack on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
LAMP is a collection of open-source software commonly used to serve web applications that have been around since the late 1990s. LAMP is an acronym that stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP and provides the components needed to host and manage web content and is still arguably the most utilized stack deployment for developers and web applications today.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the LAMP stack (Apache, MariaDB, PHP) on Debian 11 Bullseye using the most up-to-date packages instead of the default Debian 11 repository versions.
Note, you can install LAMP on Debian 11 using this method without the newer repositories; use the same commands without importing any third-party repositories.
How to Install Latest Zoom on Ubuntu & Other Linux Distributions - TREND OCEANS
Zoom, a.k.a. Zoom Meeting, is video conferencing software that is available for all major platforms, including Linux. It is very popular among working professionals and students.
And I believe you all are familiar with zoom features. That’s why we are directly moving to the Download and Installation step for Zoom in Linux.
In this following guide, you will see the download and installation steps for Zoom, which include steps for all major Linux distributions and removing steps.
How to Install WordPress with LAMP Stack on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
WordPress is the most dominant content management system written in PHP, combined with MySQL or MariaDB database. You can create and maintain a site without prior web development or coding knowledge. The first version of WordPress was created in 2003 by Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little and is now used by 70% of the known web market, according to W3Tech. WordPress comes in two versions: the free open source WordPress.org and WordPress.com, a paid service that starts at $5 per month up to $59. Using this content management system is easy and often seen as a stepping stone for making a blog or similar featured site.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install self-hosted WordPress using the latest LAMP Stack – Apache, MariaDB, and PHP versions available on Debian 11 Bullseye.
3 tools for troubleshooting packet filtering | Enable Sysadmin
Nmap, Wireshark, and tcpdump are helpful tools for troubleshooting your network. This article shows you how to use them with a real-world example, because when you're trying to learn a new technology or technique, sometimes the best way is to walk through a scenario.
How To Install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Liqourix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Ubuntu 20.04. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, multimedia, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Setup and Limit Hotspot Data on Your Android Device
Suppose you have an emergency situation and need an internet connection badly, but you don’t have any cellular data or Wi-Fi connection nearby. And noticed that some of your friends or colleagues are with you at this moment who are having cellular data on their phones. The thing is, you have to use your Android device to complete the task. So what to do now? Turn on your friends’ or colleagues phones’ cellular data and hotspot and Wi-Fi of your phone. Just connect your device to their hotspot. The setup and limit hotspot data procedure on your Android is as easy as pie.
Similarly, you can set up your hotspot on your Android device and also limit the users according to your requirements. Normally, if you’re giving your cellular data to another user through a hotspot, then the rate of data consumption is huge.
As a result, you need to limit your users at a time, though there’s an option called Unlimited users that will be in the hotspot setting. Let’s start with the setup and limit hotspot data on your Android easily.
