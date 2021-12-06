Kernel: MIPS Work in Linux 5.17, Multi-Tile/DG2, Linux 5.15 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
-
Linux 5.17 Mainlines Support For More Obsolete MIPS-Based Wireless Routers - Phoronix
While the MIPS CPU architecture itself is at the end of the road, kernel developers still are busy with MIPS considering the Loongson hardware that is popular in China and lots of older MIPS hardware out there lacking mainline Linux kernel support. For Linux 5.17 several more older, consumer-grade network routers are seeing mainline support.
With MIPS-specific code for Linux 5.17 the Loongson 2K1000 reset driver has been merged, support for the TX4939 SoC and RBTX4938/RBTX4939 boards removed with no known users remaining, MIPS support for the Broadcom BRCMSTB PCIe controller, and other fixes and clean-ups. Plus there is support for more MIPS-based devices (routers) using the Broadcom BCM47xx MIPS-based SoCs.
-
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Continues With Multi-Tile Preparations - Phoronix
In addition to Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver developers being quite busy preparing for upcoming Intel Arc "Alchemist" (DG2) graphics cards on the consumer side, they have concurrently been preparing for Xe HP "Ponte Vecchio" hardware too. One of the big undertakings on that side from the driver perspective is bringing up multiple tiles.
For Ponte Vecchio's multi-tile / chiplet design, Linux driver work for multi-tile support has been going on for months. The driver needs to adapt to support multiple GT instances and the multiple memory regions off a single PCI Express device.
-
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Planning To Stick With Linux 5.15 By Default - Phoronix
It turns out Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is planning to use the Linux 5.15 kernel as its default kernel. It makes sense in that Linux 5.15 is also a long-term support kernel, but unfortunate in that Ubuntu LTS releases haven't always used LTS kernel versions and v5.15 will be a half-year old already by the time the "Jammy Jellyfish" ships in April. This is a choice particularly unfortunate for those with recent hardware but at least there is the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA and other non-default options available.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 719 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Use Linux 5.15 Kernel
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Use Linux 5.15 Kernel