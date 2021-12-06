Games: Steam Deck, Discord, Aquamarine, Humble
Steam Deck on track for the end of February | GamingOnLinux
Good news, following the previous delay and even with the pandemic and global shortages Valve has announced that the Steam Deck is still on track to ship by the end of February.
Writing in a fresh post, Valve said that testing for the Steam Deck Verified program is underway, which we already knew since Portal 2 got recently officially verified. It's also currently still the only one.
Discord Overlay for Linux 'Discover Overlay' gets a new release | GamingOnLinux
While Discord continues to not support Linux with their official overlay, there is at least Discover, which helpfully gives you some options to show chatters on your screen. Useful for those of you with a single-screen who want to see who is chatting, plus good for videos / livestreams for viewers to see it too.
Quiet ocean survival-adventure Aquamarine launches January 20 | GamingOnLinux
A quiet survival adventure about perception and discovery in an alien ocean. The crowdfunded game Aquamarine is now confirmed to be launching on January 20. According to the official announcement on Steam that includes "Windows, Mac and Linux".
"You play as a lone space traveler known only as The Seeker, whose starcraft is intercepted by a malicious signal while orbiting an uncharted planet covered in water. Forced to eject from her malfunctioning starcraft, The Seeker is marooned on a tiny island surrounded by an endless alien ocean, with nothing but her amphibious survival pod. Throughout her underwater journey to reach her crashed starcraft, she'll uncover the lost history of this planet reclaimed by the elements, and learn the true nature of why she ended up here."
Humble subscription service is dumping Mac, Linux access in 18 days | Ars Technica
Humble, the bundle-centric games retailer that launched with expansive Mac and Linux support in 2010, will soon shift a major component of its business to Windows-only gaming.
The retailer's monthly subscription service, Humble Choice, previously offered a number of price tiers; the more you paid, the more new games you could claim in a given month. Starting February 1, Humble Choice will include less choice, as it will only offer a single $12/month tier, complete with a few new game giveaways per month and ongoing access to two collections of games: Humble's existing "Trove" collection of classic games, and a brand-new "Humble Games Collection" of more modern titles.
