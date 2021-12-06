Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 14th of January 2022 04:05:18 PM

It’s not a heavily guarded secret that I have an undying love for Inkscape. For me, it’s one of those applications I’m really excited to use every time I have some silly need for a vector graphics editor. Which is why everyone actively involved with the project is my personal hero, and I’m only happy to chat with them every once in a while about how the project is doing.

This time, I spoke to Chris Rogers (Vectors team, i.e. PR and communication), Tavmjong Bah (developer), Martin Owens (developer), and Adam Belis (UX guy).

Q: So, first off, I love a lot of things going on with Inkscape lately. There was a, well, not a moment, but quite a long period of time, actually, when I was a bit scared for the project. Long dev cycles, not enough developers etc. Things seem to be so much better these days. What would you attribute it to? What did you have to change?

CRogers: better organisation internally helped. A move to RocketChat and Gitlab to track issues and multiple groups for different parts of the project seem to really have helped. Also, sharing successes and mutual respect and gratitude creates motivation, and it’s easier to do that with organised chat and group structures.