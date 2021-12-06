today's howtos
-
12 Best Practices for Writing Bash Scripts
Bash shell refers to Bourne Again Shell which can be found as the default shell in most of the Linux distributions. A Bash Script is a file where multiple shell commands are scripted to perform a particular task. If you are familiar with bash script then this article is for you, in this demonstration I have included 12 best practices to write a bash script to enhance the efficiency of the bash script and make it more readable.
-
How to Build Docker Images In a GitLab CI Pipeline – CloudSavvy IT
One common use case for CI pipelines is building the Docker images you’ll use to deploy your application. GitLab CI is a great choice for this as it supports an integrated pull proxy service, meaning faster pipelines, and a built-in registry to store your built images.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up Docker builds that use both the above features. The steps you need to take vary slightly depending on the GitLab Runner executor type you’ll use for your pipeline. We’ll cover the Shell and Docker executors below.
-
How to Install OpenLiteSpeed Web Server on Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX
OpenLiteSpeed is a fast open-source web server application that comes with a built-in fast PHP module. This guide will show you how to install and configure OpenLiteSpeed on Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8.
-
How to Install and Use Podman (Docker Alternative) on Ubuntu 20.04
Podman is an open-source tool for managing containers, images, volumes, and pods (group of containers). It's used the libpod library APIs for managing container lifecycles and supports multiple container image formats, including OCI (Open Container Initiative) and Docker images.
Podman is OCI (Open Container Initiative) compliance container engine. It's compatible with the Docker CLI interface and allows you to run container rootless (running container without root privileges). Podman was released as part of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, designed to be the next generation of Linux container tool with faster experimentation and development of features.
For this tutorial, you will learn how to install Podman on the Ubuntu 20.04 system. You will be installing Podman and learn the basic usages of podman for managing Docker containers, images, and volumes.
-
How to create an RDS instance on AWS using Terraform
In this article, we will see how to create an RDS MySql Instance. Before proceeding, I assume that you are familiar with the basics of Terraform and AWS RDS Service. If you want to learn to create an RDS MySql instance from the AWS console then search for "How to setup an RDS MySql (Relation Database MySql ) instance on AWS"
-
How to Install NEOS CMS with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Rocky Linux 8
Neos is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) that allows you to build complex websites easily without needing to code. You can create a blog, news website, portfolio page, or a company website using it. It offers a rich set of features such as inline editing, supports multiple websites on a single installation, built-in SEO tools, human-readable URLs, plugin manager, device preview, and supports multiple templates. It supports modern-day technologies such as REST API, JSON, GraphQL, and oEmbed.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Neos CMS on a server running Rocky Linux 8 OS.
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.16 in Ubuntu 20.04 & 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
Linux Kernel 5.16 was released a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.10, and/or Linux Mint 20.x.
-
