Reality 2.0 Episode 95: What Was Web 2.0? New episode of the Reality 2.0 podcast is uploaded and out today: Reality 2.0 Episode 95: What Was Web 2.0? Tune in to our new episode! Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman talk to Petros Koutoupis about Air Tags and the generations of the web.

EVerest: The open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure Even if you'd never buy a Tesla, electric vehicles (EVs) are the future. There's only one big problem. Unlike a gas-based car, where you can always find a gas station when you need to top off, there's nothing like enough electrical charging stations. One big reason for this is that there's no standardization to speak of behind those chargers. The Linux Foundation (LF) plans on changing this with the new LF Energy EVerest project.

Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 17 December 2021 Happy Christmas and New Years everyone! I hope you are all ready for a well deserved break. The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights from our final iteration of the year.

CentOS Community Newsletter, January 2022 The first CentOS Dojo of 2022 is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, immediately before the first day of FOSDEM 2022. We expect to publish the schedule to the event wiki page by the time you read this newsletter. The event will be held online, and registration is free! Join us for two days of CentOS content and networking.