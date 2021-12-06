IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat expanding Training and Certification offerings to address new challenges
Throughout 2021, Red Hat recognized an increased demand for virtual training and testing options as much of the IT workforce continued to adjust to working from home. We expect that to continue, so here's what we're doing to meet demand and help organizations train up their existing staff and identify qualified professionals with open source skills.
IT leaders report skills gaps as the top barrier to digital transformation, ranking technology skills training as their number one non-technical funding priority for 2022. Industry leaders recognize that training and certification will be a critical component to the success of organizations in the coming year. As a result, we expect to see continued focus on virtual training and transformational learning, particularly focused on the three areas we’ll outline in this blog post..
CPE Weekly Update – Week of January 10th – 14th – Fedora Community Blog
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering)
Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this
report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat
(https://libera.chat/).
No. 656: On missionaries, MLK and C-sections – plus, New York Tech gets in Linux - Innovate Long Island
The New York Institute of Technology is collaborating with an IBM software subsidiary to introduce new curricula centered on the Linux open-source operating system.
North Carolina-based Red Hat – the world’s leading supplier of open-source enterprise solutions, including “turnkey curriculum materials” designed to help academic institutions launch and sustain Linux curriculum programs – is lending its expertise to the New York Institute of Technology Red Hat Academy. Instructors will initially offer Red Hat System Administration 1 and 2 courses, preparing New York Tech students to become Red Hat Enterprise Linux system administrators.
Linux has become what New York Tech calls “the de facto standard for running critical workloads in the cloud,” aligning the Red Hat Academy with the Old Westbury-based New York Tech’s mission to “provide career-oriented education to future makers, doers and innovators,” according to College of Engineering and Computing Sciences Dean Babak Beheshti. “Our collaboration … provides yet another opportunity for our students to gain practical, real-world experience to help secure sought-after and industry-recognized skills and certifications,” Beheshti added.
