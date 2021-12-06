Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 14th of January 2022 04:19:16 PM

Filed under

Xfce is a rather humble desktop environment. It has been around for decades, but it has existed largely in GNOME's shadow as a more lightweight option that just so happens to also be based on GTK. Fewer developers work on Xfce and hence, there are fewer apps made with Xfce in mind.

Yet year after year, people continue to use Xfce. It receives updates, and numerous Linux-based operating systems ship Xfce as the default interface.

So, despite the other options available, why might you want to use Xfce?