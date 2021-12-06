6 Reasons Why You Should Try the Lightweight Xfce Desktop
Xfce is a rather humble desktop environment. It has been around for decades, but it has existed largely in GNOME's shadow as a more lightweight option that just so happens to also be based on GTK. Fewer developers work on Xfce and hence, there are fewer apps made with Xfce in mind.
Yet year after year, people continue to use Xfce. It receives updates, and numerous Linux-based operating systems ship Xfce as the default interface.
So, despite the other options available, why might you want to use Xfce?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
2 hours 53 sec ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 44 min ago