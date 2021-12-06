Nexcom’s Linux-ready, 3.5-inch “X200” SBC runs on an 11th Gen U-series CPU and offers triple and 4Kp60 support, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, SATA, M.2 M- and E-key slots, and -20 to 70°C support.

Nexcom announced a 3.5-inch SBC that runs Linux or Win 10 on an 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processor, which it previously adopted for its NDiS B360 signage player. Other 3.5-inch Tiger Lake-U boards include Commell’s LE-370, Ibase’s IB953, Aaeon’s GENE-TGU6, and Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-TGL.

Nexcom pitches the X200 board as an ideal solution for visual inspection or imagery analysis in the healthcare field, noting its triple independent display and 4Kp60 support. Other cited applications include signage and security, which Nexcom also promotes for use in hospitals. The board offers an ISO 13485 medical device certification.