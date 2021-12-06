Devices/Embedded: Nexcom, Arduino, and OnLogic
-
3.5-inch Tiger Lake-U SBC promoted for healthcare applications
Nexcom’s Linux-ready, 3.5-inch “X200” SBC runs on an 11th Gen U-series CPU and offers triple and 4Kp60 support, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, SATA, M.2 M- and E-key slots, and -20 to 70°C support.
Nexcom announced a 3.5-inch SBC that runs Linux or Win 10 on an 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processor, which it previously adopted for its NDiS B360 signage player. Other 3.5-inch Tiger Lake-U boards include Commell’s LE-370, Ibase’s IB953, Aaeon’s GENE-TGU6, and Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-TGL.
Nexcom pitches the X200 board as an ideal solution for visual inspection or imagery analysis in the healthcare field, noting its triple independent display and 4Kp60 support. Other cited applications include signage and security, which Nexcom also promotes for use in hospitals. The board offers an ISO 13485 medical device certification.
-
Have you checked out our winter sale? | Arduino Blog
Start the year with a new Arduino hardware component. Or two, or three! Dozens of our products are currently discounted at 20% for our annual winter sale. Just head over to the Arduino store and pick out all the modules, shields and carriers that fit your needs.
We even have the MKR IoT Carrier and full MKR IoT Bundle on sale, to help you make 2022 the year of your first Internet of Things project. There are all kinds of connectivity available, from LoRa to GSM and NB communication, so you can get to work on a connected project that hooks straight up to Arduino Cloud, too.
-
OnLogic unveils Karbon 800 Series Alder Lake-S embedded computers - CNX Software
We’ve already seen the newly announced Intel Alder Lake-S desktop IoT processors in some COM Express and COM HPC modules, and quickly mentioned Vecow ECX-3000 rugged computer, and now, OnLogic has just announced the Karbon 800 Series, a family of Alder Lake-S embedded computers.
There will be four Karbon 800 models at launch, equipped with up to an Intel Core i9 16-core processor, 64 GB of DDR4 ECC or non-ECC memory, as well as single and dual PCIe Gen 4 slots, and optional “ModBay” hot-swappable bays to add connectivity and storage option up to a six 2.5-inch SSD RAID array or 14 Ethernet ports.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 414 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
2 hours 53 sec ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 44 min ago