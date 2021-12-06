Programming Leftovers
GitEye is a graphical Git client for Windows, OSX, and Linux available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions. Here we learn the steps and commands to install GitEye on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish and Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
CollabNet is the developer behind GitEye to offer a desktop application for easily but graphically managing Git projects with functions of distributed version control in a graphical interface. Apart from GitEye, CollabNet also offers products related to cloud and ALM (Application Lifecycle Management).
This is not a comprehensive encyclopedia, but these are patterns we have met in the past for identifying user agent strings which are broken or future fail.
Do not use these ! and if your code is using one form of these, please change it. Tell me if you found new ones.
One thing that I’ve seen confuse newcomers to writing GObject-based Rust code is the glib::clone!() macro. It’s foreign to people coming from writing normal Rust code trying to write GObject-based code, and it’s foreign to many people used to writing GObject-based code in other languages (e.g. C, Python, JavaScript, and Vala). Over the years I’ve explained it a few times, and I figure now that I should write a blog post that I can point people to describing what the clone!() macro is, what it does, and why we need it in detail.
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 96 and 97 Nightly release cycles.
You can find initial list of new features in the Qt 6.3.0 from What's New in Qt 6.3 documentation. But please note the documentation is still under construction and will be updated until we are ready for the final release.
As usual, you can add the Qt 6.3 Alpha to the existing online installation by using the maintenance tool. Or you can do a clean installation by using the Qt Online Installer. Qt 6.3 Alpha source packages can be downloaded from the Qt Account portal and the download.qt.io as well.
The Qt Company just announced Qt 6.3 Alpha as the first formal test release for this next Qt6 toolkit update. The Qt Company also lifted the lid on their new Qt Quick Compiler where they are aiming for QML to run at "a speed close to native" for that interpreted language.
Qt 6.3 has been working on a new "Qt Language Server" module, there are a number of new functions in the Qt Core module, Qt Quick has added a MessageDialog that will provide a native dialog message box on supported platforms, "qmltc" as the new QML type compiler, the Qt Wayland Compositor module adds a Qt Shell that supports all windowing system features handled by Qt, Qt Wayland can now support creating custom shell extensions, support for Wayland's Presentation Time protocol, and a variety of other additions.
As most of you know, QML is an interpreted language. The flexibility of any interpreted language always comes with a potential decrease in performance. As we are very convinced of many other potentials of QML, we strive to reduce - if not to completely eliminate - this unpleasant potential. We implemented changes in the last Qt5 releases and especially in Qt6 helping to take a significant step towards our long term goal: make QML run at a speed close to native. This blog post explains what is new. The upcoming two blog post will elaborate the technology and its development history.
More information on "captured identifiers" (the ability to use in-scope variables directly in format strings) can be found on this page.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache NetBeans on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, The NetBeans (also known as Apache Netbeans) is an open-source and award-winning IDE (integrated development environment) application for Windows, Linux, and Mac. It offers excellent debugging capabilities, coding, plugins, and extensions with multiple out-of-the-box features.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache NetBeans IDE on a Fedora 35.
