Latest Audiocasts/Shows of Interest
-
4 areas where LINUX still FAILS compared to other operating systems - Invidious
-
Succumbing to the Ecosystem | Self-Hosted 62
Alex got some new devices for Christmas, and we set off to figure out how to integrate them into his network.
-
Hackaday Podcast 151: The Hackiest VR Glove, Plotting Boba Fett With Shoelaces, ECU Hacking, And Where Does Ammonia Come From? | Hackaday
Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi are back again to talk about all the weird and wonderful stories from our corner of the tech world. Canon had to temporarily give up on chipping their ink cartridges due to part shortages, and that’s just too perfect to ignore. There’s also some good news for the International Space Station as the White House signals they’re ready to support the orbiting outpost until 2030.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 99 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
KDE Connect is getting better and better
If you use the Plasma desktop on your Linux, as you should, and you also happen to have an Android phone, then the most convenient way to pair the two and share data and whatnot is through the use of KDE Connect. This is a built-in application available in all the modern releases of the Plasma desktop, and it lets you easily pair and control your phones. I've tested the solution several times in the past, including an early release for Windows, and overall, the results were quite decent. Now, recently, I encountered a real usability problem as part of my Slimbook Pro adventures. For some odd reason, the computer wouldn't mount the Nokia 5.3 phone using the MTP protocol, which corresponds to the "File Transfer" option when you connect an Android device via USB. No such problem with any other Android device, including an almost identical Nokia 5.4. So I decided to power on KDE Connect, and thus, this little review was born.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 42 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago