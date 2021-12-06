Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Latest Audiocasts/Shows of Interest

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 14th of January 2022 08:42:06 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

KDE Connect is getting better and better

If you use the Plasma desktop on your Linux, as you should, and you also happen to have an Android phone, then the most convenient way to pair the two and share data and whatnot is through the use of KDE Connect. This is a built-in application available in all the modern releases of the Plasma desktop, and it lets you easily pair and control your phones. I've tested the solution several times in the past, including an early release for Windows, and overall, the results were quite decent. Now, recently, I encountered a real usability problem as part of my Slimbook Pro adventures. For some odd reason, the computer wouldn't mount the Nokia 5.3 phone using the MTP protocol, which corresponds to the "File Transfer" option when you connect an Android device via USB. No such problem with any other Android device, including an almost identical Nokia 5.4. So I decided to power on KDE Connect, and thus, this little review was born. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • EndeavourOS Atlantis Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
  • Reality 2.0 Episode 95: What Was Web 2.0?

    New episode of the Reality 2.0 podcast is uploaded and out today: Reality 2.0 Episode 95: What Was Web 2.0? Tune in to our new episode! Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman talk to Petros Koutoupis about Air Tags and the generations of the web.

  • EVerest: The open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure

    Even if you'd never buy a Tesla, electric vehicles (EVs) are the future. There's only one big problem. Unlike a gas-based car, where you can always find a gas station when you need to top off, there's nothing like enough electrical charging stations. One big reason for this is that there's no standardization to speak of behind those chargers. The Linux Foundation (LF) plans on changing this with the new LF Energy EVerest project.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 17 December 2021

    Happy Christmas and New Years everyone! I hope you are all ready for a well deserved break. The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights from our final iteration of the year.

  • CentOS Community Newsletter, January 2022

    The first CentOS Dojo of 2022 is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, immediately before the first day of FOSDEM 2022. We expect to publish the schedule to the event wiki page by the time you read this newsletter. The event will be held online, and registration is free! Join us for two days of CentOS content and networking.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6