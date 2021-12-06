Language Selection

Friday 14th of January 2022
HowTos
  • Kafka and ZooKeeper contains Podman

    Apache Kafka and ZooKeeper is a distributed data store with optimization for ingesting and processing streaming data. Streaming data generated thousands. A streaming platform needs to handle this constant influx of data sequentially and incrementally process the data. Visit Apache Kafka’s site for more info. Also, try the tutorial Apache Kafka WebUI for those who want Web interface.

  • How to install RoundCube Webmail on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 and Debian 9/10

    In this post, you will learn how to install RoundCube Webmail on Ubuntu / Debian

    Roundcube is free open-source web-based email client written in PHP. We can access webmail client in our browser, meaning that instead of using Desktop based Web Clients we can access our mailbox in Browser. It has suppoprt for LAMP/LEMP Stack, We can import mails from mailboxes like Google,Yahoo etc. It has features like Message Filter, MIME Support, Spell Checking, Folder management etc.

  • How to Make iptables Rules Persistent after Reboot on Ubuntu and CentOS System

    iptables is a powerful tool to help configure access to various ports on your computer or server. It provides the level of control that makes it possible to configure what network traffic is permitted or denied to the system.

    The main quirk about iptables is that, by default, the configurations for iptables will not persist after a reboot. After configuring your system’s iptables rules, there is one more important step thay you must do in order to make sure the rules are still there after a reboot.

    In this tutorial, you will see how to make iptables rules persistent after reboot on Ubuntu and CentOS based systems.

  • Upgrade PHP from 7.2/7.3 to 7.4 on Ubuntu - LinuxWizardry

    If you are running an older version of Ubuntu, chances are you have either PHP 7.2 or 7.3 running. PHP 7.2 was originally released on November 30, 2017, and stopped receiving active support on November 30, 2019 meaning known security issues will not be fixed. It’s therefore important to upgrade.

    By default, older versions of Ubuntu have the packages for PHP 7.4, so here’s how to upgrade.

  • How to Install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 using a PPA - LinuxWizardry

    PHP is by a long stretch, one of the most popular server-side programming languages in the market. It’s is ised by over 50% of all websites. Popular websites like WIkipedia, WordPress, Facebook, Magento, and Laravel are all written in PHP.

    PHP 8.0 is the latest major release of the PHP language. It introduces several breaking changes, performance improvements, and lots of new features such as named arguments, JIT compiler, union types, match expression, and more.

    This article will show you how to install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 and integrate it with Nginx and Apache. At the time of writing, the default Ubuntu 20.04 repositories include PHP 7.4 version. We’ll install PHP from the ondrej/php PPA repository.

  • Apt-Get - Command Not Found ! - buildVirtual

    The Advanced package tool, commonly known as APT, is a application which allows for the management, installation and removal of software packages on Debian-based Linux distributions such as Ubuntu. Apt greatly simplifies the process of managing software applications on Debian Linux by automating the download and installation of software packages, from local or remote software repositories.

    APT is not a single command, rather it is a collection of tools distributed as package, which includes tools such as apt, apt-cache and apt-get.

    This is great for admins as it makes software management much easier – but what happens when it doesn’t work, and you get the “Apt Get – Command Not Found” message? This article looks at how you can troubleshoot the apt command.

  • What Is POSIX? How It Relates to Linux

    When you use Linux, you may hear people talking about POSIX compliance. What does that mean? This article will explain POSIX's relation to Linux and the attempt to standardize operating systems.

  • Network Intrusion Detection Using Snort

    This document takes you through the basics of intrusion detection, the steps necessary to configure a host to run the snort network intrusion detection system, testing its operation, and alerting you to possible intrusion events.

    Snort is a software-based real-time network intrusion detection system developed by Martin Roesch that can be used to notify an administrator of a potential intrusion attempt. The ever-increasing amount of Internet crackers, armed with "ready-to-run" exploits, as well as the sophisticated attacker that's intent on defacing your web page necessitates the use of a method to track their activity and alert you to this.

KDE Connect is getting better and better

If you use the Plasma desktop on your Linux, as you should, and you also happen to have an Android phone, then the most convenient way to pair the two and share data and whatnot is through the use of KDE Connect. This is a built-in application available in all the modern releases of the Plasma desktop, and it lets you easily pair and control your phones. I've tested the solution several times in the past, including an early release for Windows, and overall, the results were quite decent. Now, recently, I encountered a real usability problem as part of my Slimbook Pro adventures. For some odd reason, the computer wouldn't mount the Nokia 5.3 phone using the MTP protocol, which corresponds to the "File Transfer" option when you connect an Android device via USB. No such problem with any other Android device, including an almost identical Nokia 5.4. So I decided to power on KDE Connect, and thus, this little review was born. Read more

  • EndeavourOS Atlantis Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
  • Reality 2.0 Episode 95: What Was Web 2.0?

    New episode of the Reality 2.0 podcast is uploaded and out today: Reality 2.0 Episode 95: What Was Web 2.0? Tune in to our new episode! Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman talk to Petros Koutoupis about Air Tags and the generations of the web.

  • EVerest: The open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure

    Even if you'd never buy a Tesla, electric vehicles (EVs) are the future. There's only one big problem. Unlike a gas-based car, where you can always find a gas station when you need to top off, there's nothing like enough electrical charging stations. One big reason for this is that there's no standardization to speak of behind those chargers. The Linux Foundation (LF) plans on changing this with the new LF Energy EVerest project.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 17 December 2021

    Happy Christmas and New Years everyone! I hope you are all ready for a well deserved break. The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights from our final iteration of the year.

  • CentOS Community Newsletter, January 2022

    The first CentOS Dojo of 2022 is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th, immediately before the first day of FOSDEM 2022. We expect to publish the schedule to the event wiki page by the time you read this newsletter. The event will be held online, and registration is free! Join us for two days of CentOS content and networking.

