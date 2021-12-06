today's howtos
-
Kafka and ZooKeeper contains Podman
Apache Kafka and ZooKeeper is a distributed data store with optimization for ingesting and processing streaming data. Streaming data generated thousands. A streaming platform needs to handle this constant influx of data sequentially and incrementally process the data. Visit Apache Kafka’s site for more info. Also, try the tutorial Apache Kafka WebUI for those who want Web interface.
-
How to install RoundCube Webmail on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 and Debian 9/10
In this post, you will learn how to install RoundCube Webmail on Ubuntu / Debian
Roundcube is free open-source web-based email client written in PHP. We can access webmail client in our browser, meaning that instead of using Desktop based Web Clients we can access our mailbox in Browser. It has suppoprt for LAMP/LEMP Stack, We can import mails from mailboxes like Google,Yahoo etc. It has features like Message Filter, MIME Support, Spell Checking, Folder management etc.
-
How to Make iptables Rules Persistent after Reboot on Ubuntu and CentOS System
iptables is a powerful tool to help configure access to various ports on your computer or server. It provides the level of control that makes it possible to configure what network traffic is permitted or denied to the system.
The main quirk about iptables is that, by default, the configurations for iptables will not persist after a reboot. After configuring your system’s iptables rules, there is one more important step thay you must do in order to make sure the rules are still there after a reboot.
In this tutorial, you will see how to make iptables rules persistent after reboot on Ubuntu and CentOS based systems.
-
Upgrade PHP from 7.2/7.3 to 7.4 on Ubuntu - LinuxWizardry
If you are running an older version of Ubuntu, chances are you have either PHP 7.2 or 7.3 running. PHP 7.2 was originally released on November 30, 2017, and stopped receiving active support on November 30, 2019 meaning known security issues will not be fixed. It’s therefore important to upgrade.
By default, older versions of Ubuntu have the packages for PHP 7.4, so here’s how to upgrade.
-
How to Install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 using a PPA - LinuxWizardry
PHP is by a long stretch, one of the most popular server-side programming languages in the market. It’s is ised by over 50% of all websites. Popular websites like WIkipedia, WordPress, Facebook, Magento, and Laravel are all written in PHP.
PHP 8.0 is the latest major release of the PHP language. It introduces several breaking changes, performance improvements, and lots of new features such as named arguments, JIT compiler, union types, match expression, and more.
This article will show you how to install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 and integrate it with Nginx and Apache. At the time of writing, the default Ubuntu 20.04 repositories include PHP 7.4 version. We’ll install PHP from the ondrej/php PPA repository.
-
Apt-Get - Command Not Found ! - buildVirtual
The Advanced package tool, commonly known as APT, is a application which allows for the management, installation and removal of software packages on Debian-based Linux distributions such as Ubuntu. Apt greatly simplifies the process of managing software applications on Debian Linux by automating the download and installation of software packages, from local or remote software repositories.
APT is not a single command, rather it is a collection of tools distributed as package, which includes tools such as apt, apt-cache and apt-get.
This is great for admins as it makes software management much easier – but what happens when it doesn’t work, and you get the “Apt Get – Command Not Found” message? This article looks at how you can troubleshoot the apt command.
-
What Is POSIX? How It Relates to Linux
When you use Linux, you may hear people talking about POSIX compliance. What does that mean? This article will explain POSIX's relation to Linux and the attempt to standardize operating systems.
-
Network Intrusion Detection Using Snort
This document takes you through the basics of intrusion detection, the steps necessary to configure a host to run the snort network intrusion detection system, testing its operation, and alerting you to possible intrusion events.
Snort is a software-based real-time network intrusion detection system developed by Martin Roesch that can be used to notify an administrator of a potential intrusion attempt. The ever-increasing amount of Internet crackers, armed with "ready-to-run" exploits, as well as the sophisticated attacker that's intent on defacing your web page necessitates the use of a method to track their activity and alert you to this.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 89 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
KDE Connect is getting better and better
If you use the Plasma desktop on your Linux, as you should, and you also happen to have an Android phone, then the most convenient way to pair the two and share data and whatnot is through the use of KDE Connect. This is a built-in application available in all the modern releases of the Plasma desktop, and it lets you easily pair and control your phones. I've tested the solution several times in the past, including an early release for Windows, and overall, the results were quite decent. Now, recently, I encountered a real usability problem as part of my Slimbook Pro adventures. For some odd reason, the computer wouldn't mount the Nokia 5.3 phone using the MTP protocol, which corresponds to the "File Transfer" option when you connect an Android device via USB. No such problem with any other Android device, including an almost identical Nokia 5.4. So I decided to power on KDE Connect, and thus, this little review was born.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 42 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago