PostgreSQL: temBoard, OraDump-to-PostgreSQL, and pgAdmin 4
PostgreSQL: temBoard 7.9 for PostgreSQL 14
A new maintainance version for temBoard 7 is just released. This 7.9 version includes PostgreSQL 14 support, bugfixes and performance improvements.
temBoard is a monitoring and administration tool for PostgreSQL instances fleet. Its non-intrusive design eases deployment without weakening your PostgreSQL instance. temBoard alerts you, allows you to handle locks, bloat, configuration and more remotely.
PostgreSQL: OraDump-to-PostgreSQL v5.1 has been released
New version of OraDump-to-PostgreSQL has been released with the following improvements:
improved migration of spatial data (SDO_GEOMETRY)
SSL connection to PostgreSQL server is supported
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v6.4 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.4. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 13 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.
