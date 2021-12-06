today's howtos How to ssh through host(jumpserver) to reach another server There might come a time where you can only access a remote server by logging in to an intermediate server (firewall/jump host) first. The server could be in a private or isolated network that is only reachable from the intermediate server. When accessing the server, you first need to ssh to the intermediate server before doing another ssh to the destination server. If there is another remote host that can only be accessible from the second server, the chain can be long. In this guide, we will learn how to simplify the process using the options that ssh client provides us including using the SSH ProxyCommand command.

How to Install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 20.04 In this article you will learn how to install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 20.04. Jitsi Meet is a fully encrypted open source JavaScript WebRTC application used primarily for video conferencing. It incorporates voice, high-quality videoconferencing and instant messaging services with end-to-end encryption for secure communications.

How to enable a dark theme on your Chromebook Today we are looking at how to enable a dark theme on your Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Export Your Servers Logs with Rsyslog in Centos 8 In this post, you will learn how to Export Your Servers Logs with Rsyslog in Centos 8 In this article, we’ll walk through setting up a CentOS/RHEL 8 Rsyslog daemon to deliver log messages to a remote Rsyslog server. This configuration ensures that disc space on your machine is available for other purposes. In CentOS 8, the Rsyslog daemon is already installed and operating by default. Issue the following commands to see if the rsyslog service is active on the system.

How to convert from CentOS Linux 8 to CentOS Stream 8 CentOS Linux 8 was discontinued at the end of 2021. Check out more information about that in this in this article CentOS Linux 8 will end in 2021 and shifts focus to CentOS Stream. The team at CentOS decided to shift focus to CentOS stream, an upstream version of RHEL. CentOS stream places itself between Fedora Linux and RHEL. It is not 100% RHEL clone but ahead of RHEL development. Other distros that are 100% compatible with RHEL 8 have come up including Rocky Linux and Alma Linux.

Year in Review: Calamares It’s the start of a new year, which means some retrospective – let’s look at what happened in Calamares in 2021. Calamares is an independent Linux system installer. Independent in the sense that it is developed outside of any specific distribution, but it supports Arch derivatives, Debian, Fedora derivatives, and openSUSE derivatives. KDE Neon and KaOS. Probably Gentoo and Slackware and Nix, also, although I haven’t heard of any. Some day it will install FreeBSD, as well. Calamares was started in 2014, back then mostly by Teo, Anke, Aurélien, with a changing cast of characters. I can find over 100 different contributors in the git history.