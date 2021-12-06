FSF Looking for Free Software Stories
Share your free software journey and help others start their own: Join us on Jan. 20 — Free Software Foundation
We're inviting you to a live session on January 20, starting at 14:00 EST (19:00 UTC), in the #fsf channel of the Libera.Chat IRC network. During this time, we'll be having an impromptu discussion about our own free software journeys, and opening a convenient place for you to share your own with us. Although it's not necessary to participate in the IRC session to submit your story to the campaign, we hope that you'll take the time to join us! To access the story submission form, please visit the event page on Thursday, or any time over the following weekend.
Share the story of your free software journey! - January 20, 2022
Each of us has our own story to share about how we came to free software. For some, it might have been something as simple as learning about it from a friend. Others may have come to GNU/Linux through an article online or in a magazine, and at least a few lucky members of our community will have grown up with free software being used in the home. As part of our Freedom Ladder initiative, we want to take the time to highlight these stories, and distill what we can from them in order to help more and more people join the free software movement. Our stories may differ widely, but we're confident that we can learn something of value from each of them, and use them as tools to help lead others to freedom.
