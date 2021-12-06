today's howtos
-
There might come a time where you can only access a remote server by logging in to an intermediate server (firewall/jump host) first. The server could be in a private or isolated network that is only reachable from the intermediate server. When accessing the server, you first need to ssh to the intermediate server before doing another ssh to the destination server. If there is another remote host that can only be accessible from the second server, the chain can be long.
In this guide, we will learn how to simplify the process using the options that ssh client provides us including using the SSH ProxyCommand command.
-
In this article you will learn how to install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 20.04.
Jitsi Meet is a fully encrypted open source JavaScript WebRTC application used primarily for video conferencing. It incorporates voice, high-quality videoconferencing and instant messaging services with end-to-end encryption for secure communications.
-
Today we are looking at how to enable a dark theme on your Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
In this post, you will learn how to Export Your Servers Logs with Rsyslog in Centos 8
In this article, we’ll walk through setting up a CentOS/RHEL 8 Rsyslog daemon to deliver log messages to a remote Rsyslog server. This configuration ensures that disc space on your machine is available for other purposes.
In CentOS 8, the Rsyslog daemon is already installed and operating by default. Issue the following commands to see if the rsyslog service is active on the system.
-
CentOS Linux 8 was discontinued at the end of 2021. Check out more information about that in this in this article CentOS Linux 8 will end in 2021 and shifts focus to CentOS Stream.
The team at CentOS decided to shift focus to CentOS stream, an upstream version of RHEL. CentOS stream places itself between Fedora Linux and RHEL. It is not 100% RHEL clone but ahead of RHEL development. Other distros that are 100% compatible with RHEL 8 have come up including Rocky Linux and Alma Linux.
Year in Review: Calamares
It’s the start of a new year, which means some retrospective – let’s look at what happened in Calamares in 2021. Calamares is an independent Linux system installer. Independent in the sense that it is developed outside of any specific distribution, but it supports Arch derivatives, Debian, Fedora derivatives, and openSUSE derivatives. KDE Neon and KaOS. Probably Gentoo and Slackware and Nix, also, although I haven’t heard of any. Some day it will install FreeBSD, as well.
Calamares was started in 2014, back then mostly by Teo, Anke, Aurélien, with a changing cast of characters. I can find over 100 different contributors in the git history.
Games: Humble, God of War, and Steam Deck Coming Soon
-
Want to get a copy of Surviving Mars and plenty of extra content? Check out the Humble Surviving Mars Bundle. Plus, there's a Winter Sale on at Humble. A really great city-builder and you can get the base game for next to nothing thanks to this!
-
Something that still doesn't quite feel right somehow is seeing the likes of a PlayStation logo on Linux. Anyway, the smash hit God of War is now on Steam and works right away on Linux. You can thank Steam Play Proton for that.
It's hard to believe the changing face of gaming sometimes. Previously console exclusive games now coming to PC more often. A trend I hope to see continue for years to come. Of course the new release comes with the kinds of things you would expect like enhanced graphics, ultra-wide support, NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR and so on.
-
Valve has confirmed that its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC is on track to begin shipping in February, following a short delay. And Apple may be looking at a somewhat longer setback for the virtual reality/augmented reality glasses it’s reportedly been developing since 2015: originally expected to ship this year, they may not be ready until 2023.
In other tech news, Google is rolling out a highly anticipated (and much needed) update for Pixel 6 phones that should bring a bunch of bug fixes, Google Voice continues to get less useful over time, and the Humble Choice game subscription membership is about to drop support for Linux and Mac games from the archives.
FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” Released with New Encoders, Decoders, Muxers, and More
Coming about nine months after the release of FFmpeg 4.4 “Rao”, FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” is here to introduce several new encoders and decoders, such as the ADPCM IMA Westwood encoder, ADPCM IMA Acorn Replay decoder, Apple Graphics (SMC) encoder, MSN Siren decoder, GEM Raster image decoder, speex decoder, bitpacked encoder, as well as VideoToolbox ProRes encoder.
New muxer and demuxers are present as well in this major release, including the AV1 Low overhead bitstream format muxer, Argonaut Games CVG demuxer, Argonaut Games CVG muxer, Westwood AUD muxer, and an experimental IMF demuxer.
Recent comments
6 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 7 min ago