openSUSE Leap 15.2 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.3
Released on July 2nd, 2020, openSUSE Leap 15.2 was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 Service Pack (SP) 2 sources and powered by the Linux 5.3 kernel. It introduced several exciting new features and improvements, such as new Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning tools like Tensorflow, PyTorch, ONNX, Grafana, and Prometheus.
However, openSUSE Leap 15.2 is supported for only 18 months, which means that it has now reached end of life, no longer receiving software and security updates as of January 4th, 2022. This means that existing openSUSE Leap 15.2 installations will soon become vulnerable to attacks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 132 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
ExTiX Deepin 22.1 Live based on Deepin 20.3 (latest) with Skype, Spotify, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 5.16.0-exton :: Build 220114 |
I’ve released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today (220114). This ExTiX Build is based on Deepin 20.3 released by Deepin Technology 211123.
FSF Looking for Free Software Stories
today's howtos
Year in Review: Calamares
It’s the start of a new year, which means some retrospective – let’s look at what happened in Calamares in 2021. Calamares is an independent Linux system installer. Independent in the sense that it is developed outside of any specific distribution, but it supports Arch derivatives, Debian, Fedora derivatives, and openSUSE derivatives. KDE Neon and KaOS. Probably Gentoo and Slackware and Nix, also, although I haven’t heard of any. Some day it will install FreeBSD, as well. Calamares was started in 2014, back then mostly by Teo, Anke, Aurélien, with a changing cast of characters. I can find over 100 different contributors in the git history.
Recent comments
10 hours 33 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 12 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 58 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 45 min ago