Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 15th of January 2022 09:00:48 AM
Android
Why use a Raspberry Pi to power your business

Raspberry Pi computer boards are very small form factor computers running Linux. They have an OS delivered and maintained from Raspberry Pi Foundation—the Raspberry Pi OS. Based on Debian, it shares many software packages with the most known Linux distributions. Moreover, many Raspberry Pi boards can flawlessly run the most famous Ubuntu server. They include ARM processors, which grant low energy consumption. Read more

This week in KDE: the Plasma 5.24 beta

This week we released the Plasma 5.24 beta, so go check it out and file bug reports! We spent most of the weak preparing for it and fixing bugs, which we’ll continue to do for the next month in preparation for the final release. Read more

What If You Could Fully Customize Your Ubuntu Desktop Experience

It turns out a college student frustrated by the limited customization options available on the latest Ubuntu Linux releases, and inspired by the settings offered by Linux hardware vendor System76 in their Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distribution, created an alternate version of the Ubuntu/GNOME settings app with new features. He managed to modify GNOME Control Center and add in a new panel called Personalize, which includes four new pages that allow you to take full control over your Ubuntu Desktop. These include General, Appearance, Dock, and Multitasking. Read more

