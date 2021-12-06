today's howtos
How To Install AngularJS on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AngularJS on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Angular is an open-source, popular, and highly-extensible front-end application development framework, used for building mobile and web applications using TypeScript and other common languages. It was developed by Google on October 20, 2010, and is currently maintained by Google and other individuals and corporations.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the AngularJS on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to install Ampache5 on Ubuntu/Debian
In this post, you will learn how to install Ampache5 on Ubuntu / Debian
Ampache is an open-source web based audio/video streaming applcation and file manager, which allows you to access your Audio & Video files from anywhere from the world through internet. It has a decent and responsive GUI which allow users to locate their files really easily
How to install Apache Cassandra on Debian 11? - An Impressive NoSQL Database manager
This post is about how to install Apache Cassandra on Debian 11.
One of the most important NoSQL database solutions out there is Apache Cassandra. So in this post, you will learn how to install it on Debian 11.
How to Install and Configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 20.04
This article will show you how to set up a VNC on Ubuntu Server 20.04.
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is a graphical desktop sharing technology that allows you to control another computer using your keyboard and mouse.
Apache Tomcat container with Podman
The Apache Tomcat container software is developed in an open-source and participatory environment under the Apache License version 2. The Apache Tomcat project is intended to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world. We invite you to participate in this open development project. To learn more about getting involved, click here or keep reading. You can also check Tomcat 10 installation tutorial.
How to Install and Configure Kibana on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Kibana on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3.
Kibana is a proprietary data visualization dashboard software for Elasticsearch, whose open source successor in OpenSearch is OpenSearch Dashboards. It is a data visualization and exploration tool used for log and time-series analytics, application monitoring, and operational intelligence use cases. It offers powerful and easy-to-use features such as histograms, line graphs, pie charts, heat maps, and built-in geospatial support. Kibana also acts as the user interface for monitoring, managing, and securing an Elastic Stack cluster — as well as the centralized hub for built-in solutions developed on the Elastic Stack.
How to Install and Configure Elasticsearch on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Elasticsearch on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3.
Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch has quickly become the most popular search engine and is commonly used for log analytics, full-text search, security intelligence, business analytics, and operational intelligence use cases.
How to install smokeping monitoring tool in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In network and system administration profession, it is very important to monitor your infrastructure. Smokeping is one of the best open source icmp/ping monitoring and latency monitoring server. It shows historical data of packet loss, high latency of a network device.
It is very easy to deploy. Today we will see the step by step installation process of smokeping server in Ubuntu operating system
Android Leftovers
Why use a Raspberry Pi to power your business
Raspberry Pi computer boards are very small form factor computers running Linux. They have an OS delivered and maintained from Raspberry Pi Foundation—the Raspberry Pi OS. Based on Debian, it shares many software packages with the most known Linux distributions. Moreover, many Raspberry Pi boards can flawlessly run the most famous Ubuntu server. They include ARM processors, which grant low energy consumption.
This week in KDE: the Plasma 5.24 beta
This week we released the Plasma 5.24 beta, so go check it out and file bug reports! We spent most of the weak preparing for it and fixing bugs, which we’ll continue to do for the next month in preparation for the final release.
What If You Could Fully Customize Your Ubuntu Desktop Experience
It turns out a college student frustrated by the limited customization options available on the latest Ubuntu Linux releases, and inspired by the settings offered by Linux hardware vendor System76 in their Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distribution, created an alternate version of the Ubuntu/GNOME settings app with new features. He managed to modify GNOME Control Center and add in a new panel called Personalize, which includes four new pages that allow you to take full control over your Ubuntu Desktop. These include General, Appearance, Dock, and Multitasking.
