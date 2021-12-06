Ubuntu 22.04 is due for release on April 21, 2022. In this post we look at the various new features and key changes that are planned for the release.

Development of Ubuntu 22.04 is still at a somewhat early stage but we do have a good idea of what to expect from the update developers have codenamed “Jammy Jellyfish”.

In this post we rundown everything that’s known so far, from the Ubuntu 22.04 release date to how long it’ll be supported for. And at the very bottom of this article you will find a link to download the Ubuntu 22.04 daily build to try it out for yourself.