today's leftovers
Linux From Scratch: The Nightmare Will Never End! - Invidious
It's been a while since we last did an Linux from Scratch stream because I was starting to drive myself insane but we're finally getting back to it, this time I won't be doing it for 6 weeks straight though
Benchmark for Scala, Ruby and Perl
I know this benchmark is maybe meaningless. But I would like to give a simple comparison for run speed of Scala, Ruby and Perl.
Ubuntu 22.04 Release Date & New Features - OMG! Ubuntu!
Ubuntu 22.04 is due for release on April 21, 2022. In this post we look at the various new features and key changes that are planned for the release.
Development of Ubuntu 22.04 is still at a somewhat early stage but we do have a good idea of what to expect from the update developers have codenamed “Jammy Jellyfish”.
In this post we rundown everything that’s known so far, from the Ubuntu 22.04 release date to how long it’ll be supported for. And at the very bottom of this article you will find a link to download the Ubuntu 22.04 daily build to try it out for yourself.
The Humble Choice subscription is ditching Mac and Linux gamers
Many Humble fans point to the company’s 2017 acquisition by online gaming media giant IGN (itself owned by Ziff Davis) as the primary reason for the shift in strategy. It’s worth noting that the service’s iconic Humble Bundle sales have continued to offer at least some games available on both macOS and Linux.
Join us for ‘Ground Truth in Open Internet' — the new Creative Commons Open Journalism Webinar Series and Training
Journalism also faces newfound opportunities, as the tectonic plates of power shift in our shared digital landscape. We witness the rising role of nonprofit media sources, filling gaps where traditional media organizations have shuttered; the rising power of crowdsourcing information and fact checking, and a powerful new role an open internet can play in knowledge sharing.
New Windows KB5009543, KB5009566 updates break L2TP VPN connections
When attempting to connect to a VPN device, they are shown an error stating, "Can't connect to VPN. The L2TP connection attempt failed because the security layer encountered a processing error during initial negotiations with the remote computer," as shown below."
New Windows Server updates cause DC boot loops, break Hyper-V
Android Leftovers
Why use a Raspberry Pi to power your business
Raspberry Pi computer boards are very small form factor computers running Linux. They have an OS delivered and maintained from Raspberry Pi Foundation—the Raspberry Pi OS. Based on Debian, it shares many software packages with the most known Linux distributions. Moreover, many Raspberry Pi boards can flawlessly run the most famous Ubuntu server. They include ARM processors, which grant low energy consumption.
This week in KDE: the Plasma 5.24 beta
This week we released the Plasma 5.24 beta, so go check it out and file bug reports! We spent most of the weak preparing for it and fixing bugs, which we’ll continue to do for the next month in preparation for the final release.
What If You Could Fully Customize Your Ubuntu Desktop Experience
It turns out a college student frustrated by the limited customization options available on the latest Ubuntu Linux releases, and inspired by the settings offered by Linux hardware vendor System76 in their Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distribution, created an alternate version of the Ubuntu/GNOME settings app with new features. He managed to modify GNOME Control Center and add in a new panel called Personalize, which includes four new pages that allow you to take full control over your Ubuntu Desktop. These include General, Appearance, Dock, and Multitasking.
